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Home > World > "You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure

"You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/an-indian-and-a-pakistani-are-the-most-important-people-in-my-life-vances-joke-after-iran-talks-goes-viral20260621205324"> <p class="title">"An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral</p> <a>

"An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 21:43:12 IST

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"You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure

Washington, DC [US], June 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday disclosed that he held talks with Iranian officials overnight on Saturday, issuing a stern warning to Tehran against any attempts to block the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz and threatening severe repercussions if such action is taken.

In a direct warning over potential maritime disruption, the US President indicated that Washington would respond with overwhelming force to any blockade of the vital shipping lane.

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“You close it, and you won’t have a country. You won’t even make it back to your f***ng country,” Trump told Fox News.

The US President also suggested that Washington could assume direct operational control to secure the global shipping corridor and potentially levy transit fees on oil shipments navigating the waters.

“We may take over the Strait if we have to. I’ll blow the sh*t out of them,” he said.

Warning of economic measures if diplomatic discussions stall, the Republican leader added, “If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls.”

Trump had earlier indicated that the United States could enforce its own maritime tariffs on vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz if a conclusive agreement with Iran is not finalised within 60 days. He argued that the proposed fees would serve as compensation for security operations conducted by the US military, which he described as acting as a “Guardian Angel” for nations across West Asia.

The US President’s sharp remarks followed statements from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who reiterated that Tehran would not relinquish its right to enrich uranium, asserting that the United States “will have no choice but to accept this right”.

Reacting to the Iranian leader’s stance, Trump cautioned Tehran against confrontational rhetoric, telling Fox News: “He better watch his mouth. He better shape up, or we will take over the rest of the country.”

The US President further noted that Washington maintains multiple strategic alternatives should Iran fail to deliver substantive commitments towards a comprehensive pact.

Touching upon global energy markets, Trump stated that 19 million barrels of crude oil had successfully moved through the Persian Gulf on Saturday, following a Memorandum of Understanding reached with Iran.

The latest developments emerged as American and Iranian diplomats engaged in high-level deliberations in Switzerland on Sunday, marking their first face-to-face negotiations in more than 10 weeks. Tehran’s nuclear development programme and regional stabilisation efforts to contain the conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon remain central to the diplomatic agenda.

US Vice President JD Vance, who is heading the American delegation at the talks, stated that Washington is prepared to “fundamentally transform” its bilateral dynamic with Tehran, provided Iran is willing to “give up being a driver of regional instability”.

Vance further affirmed that President Trump remains dedicated to securing a “full regional ceasefire”, noting that the United States is achieving measurable progress in diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 9:43 PM IST
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"You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure

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"You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure

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"You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure
"You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure
"You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure
"You won't even make it back to your f***ing country": Trump issues stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure

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