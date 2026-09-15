Afcom Holdings Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15: Afcom Holdings Limited (AFCOM), (BSE – 544224), one of India’s growing international cargo airlines, has signed a long-term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Government of India Maharatna oil and gas company with a nationwide aviation fuelling network.

The agreement, effective 1st September 2026, is structured on IATA Model Terms and supported by a Location Agreement covering HPCL’s aviation fuel network in India providing Afcom with a secured and competitively priced supply of aviation turbine fuel. It was executed by Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman of Afcom Holdings Limited, and Mr. Amit Tandon, General Manager (Aviation), HPCL.

Under the agreement, HPCL will supply Jet A-1 aviation turbine fuel to support Afcom’s operational requirements across HPCL’s pan-India aviation fuelling network. The partnership provides quality assurance as per IS 1571:2008, streamlined coordination through a single supply framework, and operational flexibility to support Afcom’s current and future network requirements.

Commenting on the development, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director, Afcom Holdings Limited, said: “India’s air cargo sector is entering a strong growth phase, driven by e-commerce, express logistics, pharmaceuticals and cross-border trade. This long-term partnership with HPCL provides Afcom with reliable fuel access, quality assurance and operational support as we expand our cargo network.”

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sibi Mathew, Executive Director (Aviation), HPCL, said: “HPCL is pleased to partner with Afcom Holdings as it strengthens its presence in India’s growing cargo aviation segment. With our nationwide aviation fuel infrastructure, consistent quality systems, and customer-focused service approach, we look forward to supporting Afcom’s growth across our airport network.”

Established in 2013, AFCOM Holdings Limited provides airport-to-airport cargo transport services across domestic and international markets, including ASEAN and Middle-Eastern countries.

About HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is a Government of India Maharatna CPSE and one of India’s leading integrated energy companies. Its aviation business serves Indian and international airlines, business aviation, defence and general aviation customers across India’s airport network.