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Home > NX News > Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 14:47:09 IST

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Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15: Kellton, an AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology consulting company, has been chosen by a leading automotive finance company to design and build an enterprise loan integration platform, creating a scalable and governed integration foundation for its lending ecosystem.

Built as the lender’s integration foundation, the platform will connect its origination, customer management, credit assessment, and servicing systems with external verification and financial data providers through a single governed layer, underpinning applicant verification, credit assessment, eligibility decisioning, and customer record synchronisation, while reducing integration complexity across the lending ecosystem.

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Designed as a reusable framework rather than a fixed set of connections, the platform will allow new providers, channels, and product lines to be onboarded onto the same foundation as the business scales, with the security, auditability, and transaction integrity required in a regulated environment. By establishing a governed, consistent flow of data across the lending value chain, it also creates the foundation for automation and AI-led decisioning. For Kellton, the engagement reinforces its expertise in building secure, scalable integration foundations for complex, regulated environments, where connected and governed systems are critical to enabling automation, analytics, and AI-led transformation.

Karanjit Singh, CEO APAC, Kellton, said: “As financial services move from digitisation towards more connected and intelligent ecosystems, the ability to integrate systems, data and partners seamlessly is becoming increasingly critical. This engagement reflects the kind of complex integration challenges we are well equipped to address, bringing together our platform engineering and financial services expertise to build a scalable, governed foundation that can evolve with the business. Getting this foundation right is also critical to creating the trusted flow of data needed to advance automation, analytics, and AI-led decisioning over time.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 2:47 PM IST
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Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

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Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure
Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure
Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure
Kellton Chosen to Build Secure and Scalable Lending Integration Infrastructure

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