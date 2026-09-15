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Home > Hollywood > 2026 Emmys full winners list: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay among biggest winners

2026 Emmys full winners list: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay among biggest winners

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 15:29:10 IST

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2026 Emmys full winners list: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay among biggest winners

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 15 (ANI): HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Widow’s Bay’ emerged as the biggest winners at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, with ‘The Pitt’ taking Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year and ‘Widow’s Bay’ claiming Outstanding Comedy Series.

The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Mariska Hargitay, also saw Matthew Rhys make Emmy history by winning two lead acting awards in a single night. He won Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay and Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix’s The Beast in Me.

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Rhys became the first actor to win across all three lead categories: Comedy, Drama and Limited Series/Movie, and the first man to win two lead acting awards in the same year. The honours were the second and third Emmys of his career.

The Pitt, which entered the ceremony with a leading 25 nominations, secured Outstanding Drama Series alongside Noah Wyle’s Lead Actor win.

Wyle repeated his victory in the category, earning his third career Emmy after previously winning as a producer on the HBO Max medical drama.

Widow’s Bay, which had 19 nominations, capped its dominant run with its sixth win of the night. The series had already collected eight wins at the previous weekend’s two Creative Arts ceremonies, taking its total to 14 this year.

Jean Smart also made history, winning her eighth career Emmy for Hacks. Her fifth consecutive Lead Actress in a Comedy Series victory tied her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most Emmys ever won by a performer.

Smart ended her acceptance speech by saying, “What a ride this has been,” as per Deadline.

Rhea Seehorn won Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Apple TV+’s freshman series Pluribus, marking her first Emmy win after two nominations for Better Call Saul.

HBO Max’s DTF St. Louis won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series after previously collecting six awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. David Harbour and Linda Cardellini also won for the series, which additionally took directing and writing honours.

The Outstanding Drama Series supporting acting awards went to Tom Pelphrey for Task and Allison Janney for The Diplomat.

Ernest Harden Jr. won Guest Actor for The Pitt, while Shailene Woodley won Guest Actress for Paradise. Saul Metzstein won directing for Slow Horses, while Vince Gilligan won writing for Pluribus for “We Is Us”.

In comedy, Widow’s Bay also produced wins for Stephen Root, Kate O’Flynn, Rob Reiner, Betty Gilpin, Hiro Murai and Katie Dippold in supporting acting, guest acting, directing and writing categories.

The Traitors won Outstanding Reality Competition Programme, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took Outstanding Variety Scripted Series. Michael J. Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

Full Major Winners List

Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt- HBO Max

Lead Actor: Noah Wyle- The Pitt

Lead Actress: Rhea Seehorn- Pluribus

Supporting Actor: Tom Pelphrey- Task

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney- The Diplomat

Guest Actor: Ernest Harden Jr.- The Pitt

Guest Actress: Shailene Woodley- Paradise

Directing: Saul Metzstein- Slow Horses

Writing: Vince Gilligan- Pluribus, “We Is Us”

Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay- Apple TV+

Lead Actor: Matthew Rhys- Widow’s Bay

Lead Actress: Jean Smart- Hacks

Supporting Actor: Stephen Root- Widow’s Bay

Supporting Actress: Kate O’Flynn- Widow’s Bay

Guest Actor: Rob Reiner- Widow’s Bay

Guest Actress: Betty Gilpin- Widow’s Bay

Directing: Hiro Murai- Widow’s Bay

Writing: Katie Dippold- Widow’s Bay

Limited Series, Anthology and Movie

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: DTF St. Louis- HBO Max

Lead Actor: Matthew Rhys- The Beast in Me

Lead Actress: Sally Field- Remarkably Bright Creatures

Variety and Reality

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme: The Traitors- Peacock

Outstanding Variety Scripted Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award: Michael J. Fox

The 2026 Emmys were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Mariska Hargitay served as the host. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 3:29 PM IST
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Tags: emmy-historyemmy-winnersmatthew-rhysoutstanding-comedyoutstanding-dramaprimetime-emmy-awards

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2026 Emmys full winners list: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay among biggest winners

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2026 Emmys full winners list: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay among biggest winners
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