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Home > Hollywood > Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter

Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/kartik-aaryan-celebrates-ganesh-chaturthi-in-uk-enjoys-traditional-modak-and-chole-bhature20260915092156"> <p class="title">Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in UK, enjoys traditional modak and chole bhature</p> <a>

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in UK, enjoys traditional modak and chole bhature

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 16:11:12 IST

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Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Andrew Scott is set to star in a new feature film version of Simon Stephens’ acclaimed stage play ‘Sea Wall’, with the project taking an unconventional approach by capturing not only the performance but also the process of creating theatre.

As per Deadline, Scott will perform the solo play at Off Broadway’s Studio Seaview in October, with the film being shot across 19 performances from Friday, October 16, to Friday, October 30.

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Peabody Award winner Tina Satter, known for Broadway’s Is This A Room? and the film Reality, will direct.

Rather than presenting Sea Wall as a conventional stage-to-screen adaptation, producers are re-conceiving the project as a film about the creation of theatre.

As per Deadline, the feature will combine Scott’s performances with backstage and in-house footage, “with the audience at each performance serving as an essential character in the feature.”

Scott originally performed Sea Wall at London’s Bush Theatre in 2008. The play was later presented in the US Off-Broadway in 2019 as part of a double bill with Nick Payne’s A Life, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The two productions subsequently moved to Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, where Tom Sturridge performed Sea Wall in the solo role.

The upcoming film will also mark the second recorded version of Sea Wall featuring Scott.

In 2012, a 30-minute short-film adaptation was directed by Stephens with producer Andrew Porter. The new feature is set to expand on that version through its focus on the performance, backstage environment and audience.

Sea Wall centres on Alex, a young British man who recounts a devastating incident involving his wife and young daughter during a beach holiday in the South of France. The experience leaves him confronting profound grief and the challenge of finding a way forward. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 4:11 PM IST
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Tags: andrew-scottfeature-filmsea-wallsimon-stephenstheatre-creationunconventional-approach

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Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter

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Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter

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Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter
Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter
Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter
Andrew Scott to reprise ‘Sea Wall’ for new feature film directed by Tina Satter

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