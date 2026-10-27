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Home > BL News > Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 19:07:18 IST

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Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

Celebrating fashion, family, and festive joy as part of the ‘Certainly Blue Club’ campaign

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 27: This festive season, ‘Blue Club’—one of Gujarat’s premier family fashion destinations—welcomed renowned Gujarati actor Malhar Thakar. On Sunday, October 25, 2026, he visited the brand’s newly opened flagship store located at Genda Circle, Vadodara.

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This visit is part of Blue Club’s ongoing “Certainly Blue Club” campaign. The campaign celebrates the joy of wearing beautiful attire, the importance of personal style, and the special moments that bring families together.

Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

Known for his captivating on-screen performances and his strong connection with the Gujarati audience, Malhar Thakar represents a new generation—a generation that values ​​its unique identity while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. His presence at this event reflects Blue Club’s philosophy: fashion is not merely limited to the clothes we wear; rather, it is an expression of personality and self-confidence—a way to make the memorable moments spent with loved ones even more special.

A New Fashion Experience in Vadodara

Established in 1997, Blue Club has built its reputation on a foundation of carefully curated fashion, quality, and strong customer relationships.

Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

With its recently launched 22,000-square-foot flagship store in Alkapuri, Blue Club brings together a selection of international and contemporary fashion brands under one roof. The store offers a premium shopping experience for men, women, and children. As families prepare for Diwali, the brand aims to make festive shopping just as memorable as the celebrations themselves.

Through the “Certainly Blue Club” campaign, the brand is further strengthening its bond with customers who value refined fashion, meticulous attention to detail, and the joy of shopping together as a family.

Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

Malhar Thakar’s visit marks a special milestone in this journey, bringing together the worlds of Gujarati cinema, contemporary fashion, and the festive spirit of Vadodara. Because while great style is personal, the joy of celebrating it is best shared with others.

About Blue Club

Established in 1997, Blue Club is a premium multi-brand family fashion retailer that is expanding its presence across Gujarat. By bringing together leading international and contemporary fashion brands, it is committed to offering carefully curated collections for the entire family, along with an exceptional shopping experience.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 7:07 PM IST
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Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

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Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

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Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th
Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th
Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th
Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ in Vadodara on October 25th

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