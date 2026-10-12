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Home > BL News > Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore

Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore

Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore

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Last updated: October 12, 2026 16:59:11 IST

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Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 12: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RAJESH) BSE: 544291, ISIN: INE0VN801010, one of the leading specialized EPC Contractors in Power Transmission & Distribution on Monday announced that the company has secured significant ₹471.92 crore turnkey contracts (inclusive of taxes) from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) for strengthening electricity distribution infrastructure across Gujarat. The mega order marks a significant milestone for Rajesh Power Services Limited, adding over 10% to its order book in a single stroke and taking the total order book closer to ₹4,000 crore, while securing 18 months of execution visibility.

The contracts involve conversion of existing Hight Tension 11kV Overhead lines into Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC), as well as Underground Cable network at various locations across Gujarat under MGVCL’s SI Scheme Robust-III.

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Key Highlights:

  • Order Value: ₹471.92 crore, inclusive of taxes
  • Execution Timeline: 18 months
  • Awarding Authority: Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL).
  • Project Scope: Covered conductor conversion and underground electricity distribution across Gujarat.
  • Aggregate Order Book: Nearing Rs. 4000 Crores

The latest order represents a significant addition to the Company’s power infrastructure portfolio and reinforces its presence in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment. It also strengthens the Company’s project execution pipeline and provides an expanded base of secured projects to be executed over the coming period.

The project aligns with the ongoing modernisation of electricity distribution networks, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure through covered conductors and underground cabling. Rajesh Power Services Limited will leverage its technical expertise, project management capabilities and operational resources to execute the project in accordance with the contractual requirements.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kurang Panchal, Chairman & Managing Director at Rajesh Power Services Limited said: “This significant order from MGVCL marks an important milestone for Rajesh Power Services Limited. With our aggregate order book reaching approximately ₹4000 crore, we continue to strengthen our project pipeline and business visibility. We remain focused on disciplined execution, operational efficiency, quality and safety while pursuing opportunities aligned with India’s expanding power infrastructure requirements.”

The Company continues to focus on executing its secured project portfolio and pursuing opportunities in electricity distribution infrastructure modernisation. The conversion of the enlarged order book into revenue and profitability will depend on project execution, contractual milestones, costs and working-capital requirements.

About Rajesh Power Services Limited

RPSL is a leading specialized Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company engaged in the Power Transmission and Distribution Sector. RPSL is providing its services across various verticals including Turnkey execution of GIS Substations, AIS Substations, Extra High Voltage Power Cables and Transmission Lines, construction of Distribution Systems and operation and maintenance services. A concentrated, customer—focused approach and the mission to deliver timely top-class quality have enabled RPSL to maintain its position in its core business area for over five decades. The company is executing projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa. The Company is backed by comprehensive ISO certifications like ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 50001, and 55001, demonstrating its commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. Guided by values of integrity and safety, RPSL leverages modern technologies to deliver efficient, client-focused power infrastructure solutions.

For Further details, please get in touch with

Mrs. Jyoti Mochi
CS, Rajesh Power Services Limited
Email: cs@rajeshpower.com

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement applies only on the date of this press release. By their nature, forward looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may or may not occur in the future and as a result of which the actual results and performance may differ substantially from the expected future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward – looking statements. No warranties or representations are made as to the accuracy, achievement, or reasonableness of such statements, estimates or projections, and Rajesh Power Services Limited has no obligation to update any such information or to correct any inaccuracies herein or omission here from which may become apparent.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore

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Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore

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Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore
Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore
Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore
Rajesh Power Services wins massive orders of Rs 471.92 Crore from MGVCL; Order Book Nearing To Rs 4000 Crore

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