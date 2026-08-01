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Home > Sports > UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale

UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale

UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale

Written By:
Published: August 1, 2026 23:08:05 IST

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UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale

VIDEO SHOWS: SCREENSHOT OF UEFA STATEMENT/ FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO/ FIFA HEADQUARTERS STORY: (Production: Simon Ormiston. Writing: Aadi Nair)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 11:08 PM IST
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UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale

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UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale

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UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale
UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale
UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale
UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale

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