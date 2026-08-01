"We are fully committed to give her love": Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt working out co-parenting, months after split

Los Angeles [US], August 1 (ANI): Former couple Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have worked out co-parenting, two months after they parted ways.

According to Page Six, Davidson and Hewitt, in a statement, shared, “We are cooperatively co-parenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us.”

Another source shared that the exes have now reached a joint agreement.

The model welcomed her daughter Scottie Rose with ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Pete Davidson in December 2025. They shared the news on Instagram a week later.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025. Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief,” Elsie Hewitt wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

Prior to that, the actress debuted her baby bump in a July Instagram post.

In May this year, an insider told E! News that the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has been “fully financially supporting the child and Elsie.

“The source added that Davidson is “covering all Scottie’s cost” and “shoulders all of the financial costs” tied to Hewitt’s well-being, including rent and health insurance.

“He wants nothing but the best for Elsie,” the insider said, adding, “He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.”

The report comes after Hewitt recently said in a social media video that she had been raising their daughter “on my own.”

However, E! News also reported that Davidson has remained actively involved in parenting.

“Pete has been 100 percent present in Scottie’s life,” the source said to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)