Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: The Union Bank of India SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Association, Mumbai, organised the Festival of Social Justice and Equality 2026 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, bringing together banking professionals, educationists, social leaders, artists, and students to celebrate the combined jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

A major highlight of the event was the association’s announcement that it would take responsibility for the further education of 108 students from tribal areas, reaffirming its commitment to promoting education and social empowerment. The association also announced the distribution of 1,000 school bags and 1,000 umbrellas to students in tribal pockets across the Mumbai zone.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests from different walks of life, who appreciated the association’s continued efforts towards education, equality, and community development.

The auditorium witnessed an emotional moment as the 108 adopted students were invited on stage and presented with school kits amid applause from the audience.

Delivering the welcome address, Harish Tayade, General Secretary of the Union Bank of India SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Association, reflected on the remarkable journey of the annual celebration, which has grown from a modest gathering in a bank canteen hall into a large-scale event hosted at one of South Mumbai’s most prestigious venues.

Anoop Kumar, Founder of Nalanda Academy, Wardha, shared his inspiring personal journey and his longstanding contribution to education. Actor Vanita Kharat was also felicitated during the programme.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, Nalanda Art Studio presented ‘Kavan’, an Ambedkarite opera that received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Among the dignitaries present were Adv. Chandrashekhar Azad, Member of Parliament; Suresh Chandra Teli, Chief General Manager (HRD), Union Bank of India; Ajay Kumar Singh, Chief Vigilance Officer; B.P. Das, Mumbai Zonal Head; Pooja Meena, President of the Union Bank of India SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Association; and Prashant Mohite, Chairman of the Reception Committee, along with a large number of bank employees and invited guests.

The Festival of Social Justice and Equality 2026 reflected the association’s continued commitment to advancing education, equality, and social inclusion through meaningful community initiatives. By supporting the education of tribal students and encouraging greater access to learning resources, the association reaffirmed its dedication to creating lasting social impact.