Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Written By:
Last updated: July 23, 2026 17:25:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: The Union Bank of India SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Association, Mumbai, organised the Festival of Social Justice and Equality 2026 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, bringing together banking professionals, educationists, social leaders, artists, and students to celebrate the combined jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

A major highlight of the event was the association’s announcement that it would take responsibility for the further education of 108 students from tribal areas, reaffirming its commitment to promoting education and social empowerment. The association also announced the distribution of 1,000 school bags and 1,000 umbrellas to students in tribal pockets across the Mumbai zone.

You Might Be Interested In

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests from different walks of life, who appreciated the association’s continued efforts towards education, equality, and community development.

The auditorium witnessed an emotional moment as the 108 adopted students were invited on stage and presented with school kits amid applause from the audience.

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Delivering the welcome address, Harish Tayade, General Secretary of the Union Bank of India SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Association, reflected on the remarkable journey of the annual celebration, which has grown from a modest gathering in a bank canteen hall into a large-scale event hosted at one of South Mumbai’s most prestigious venues.

Anoop Kumar, Founder of Nalanda Academy, Wardha, shared his inspiring personal journey and his longstanding contribution to education. Actor Vanita Kharat was also felicitated during the programme.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, Nalanda Art Studio presented ‘Kavan’, an Ambedkarite opera that received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Among the dignitaries present were Adv. Chandrashekhar Azad, Member of Parliament; Suresh Chandra Teli, Chief General Manager (HRD), Union Bank of India; Ajay Kumar Singh, Chief Vigilance Officer; B.P. Das, Mumbai Zonal Head; Pooja Meena, President of the Union Bank of India SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Association; and Prashant Mohite, Chairman of the Reception Committee, along with a large number of bank employees and invited guests.

The Festival of Social Justice and Equality 2026 reflected the association’s continued commitment to advancing education, equality, and social inclusion through meaningful community initiatives. By supporting the education of tribal students and encouraging greater access to learning resources, the association reaffirmed its dedication to creating lasting social impact.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 5:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Freeport-McMoRan beats quarterly profit estimates on higher copper prices

Dollar hits fresh 40-year high versus yen, edges higher against euro

Palladian Partners Advisory LLP Reports- Mumbai’s Redevelopment Pipeline Touches Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore, Set to Deliver 59,000 New Homes

'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' is an out-of-this-world comedy

Comcast's Peacock records first ever profit on World Cup, 'Love Island USA' boost

LATEST NEWS

Indian payments firms oppose one-click UPI checkout proposal, citing competition risks

Venice Film Festival 2026 lineup announced: Rupert Murdoch's biopic 'Ink' to open festival, closes with 'Dio ride' by Giovanni Veronesi

Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate, effective 1st April 2027

Orlando City get off to fast start to beat Earthquakes

Harley-Davidson posts lower quarterly results as raw material costs rise

Comcast's Peacock records first ever profit on World Cup, 'Love Island USA' boost

Alibaba-backed fintech AGTech agrees to build trading platform for Hong Kong Gold Exchange

Europe's soils drying out at an ever-faster rate due to rising heat

Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

Govt informs Parliament no private nuclear licences granted as SHANTI Act rules in drafting stage

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students
Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students
Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students
Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

QUICK LINKS