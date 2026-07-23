Govt informs Parliament no private nuclear licences granted as SHANTI Act rules in drafting stage

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The government on Thursday informed Parliament that no private licences have been granted under the SHANTI Act, 2025, as the rules under the legislation are still being drafted and applications from private entities will be considered only after they are notified.

Replying in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said the rules under the SHANTI Act are currently in the drafting stage and will be notified in accordance with due legislative processes.

He said applications for licences from private parties will be taken up only after the notification of the rules.

He said, “Rules under the SHANTI Act are currently in drafting stage and will be notified in accordance with due legislative processes, and the applications for licences from private parties will then be taken into consideration”.

Responding to a query on funding arrangements, the minister said private operators will be required to obtain an insurance policy, other financial security, or a combination of both before commencing operation of a nuclear installation to cover their liability. The insurance policy or financial security will have to be renewed before the expiry of its validity from time to time.

On civil liability for nuclear damage, the minister said the SHANTI Act provides that the maximum operator liability for each nuclear incident will vary depending on the category of the nuclear installation, ranging from Rs 100 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

He added that the Central Government will be liable for nuclear damage where the operator’s liability exceeds the prescribed limit, where the incident occurs in a government-owned nuclear installation, or where the damage is caused by exceptional natural disasters, armed conflict, hostility, civil war, insurrection or terrorism.

The government may also establish a Nuclear Liability Fund, financed through a levy charged on electricity tariffs, to meet its liability under the Act, the minister said.

On transparency provisions, Singh said the SHANTI Act exempts disclosure of information classified as “restricted information” where such disclosure would be detrimental to national security and public interest.

He added that these provisions are aligned with the Right to Information Act, while the legislation also requires the Regulatory Board to undertake planned public outreach on nuclear safety without disclosing restricted information. (ANI)

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