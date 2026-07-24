Wellington College International Pune Among India’s First K–12 Schools to Collaborate with OpenAI, Bringing ChatGPT Edu into Classrooms

Strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in AI-powered school education, making Wellington among India’s first K–12 schools to deploy ChatGPT Edu.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Wellington College International Pune is among the first K–12 schools in India to collaborate with OpenAI through the deployment of ChatGPT Edu, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-powered school education. The collaboration reflects the growing role of generative AI in education and Wellington’s commitment to equipping both educators and students with the knowledge and skills to use these technologies responsibly.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in OpenAI’s growing engagement with India’s education ecosystem. While AI adoption has largely been concentrated in universities and higher education institutions, Wellington College International Pune is among the first K–12 schools in India to introduce ChatGPT Edu, setting a new benchmark for the responsible integration of artificial intelligence in school education. More than a technology deployment, this collaboration is designed to equip students with future-ready capabilities by enabling personalized learning, strengthening research and critical thinking, fostering creativity, and building AI literacy rooted in ethics and responsible use. By embedding AI into everyday learning, Wellington aims to prepare students not only to use AI, but to question it, evaluate it and harness it thoughtfully as confident, responsible innovators in an AI-driven world.

Commenting on the collaboration, Malhar Joshi, Bursar, Wellington College International Pune, said:

“At Wellington, we see AI as a powerful enabler of teaching, learning and innovation. Our adoption of ChatGPT Edu reflects our commitment to building AI literacy across our school community while ensuring its use remains responsible, ethical and purposeful. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure students develop the confidence, critical thinking and judgement to use AI thoughtfully and responsibly throughout their lives.”

The rollout will begin with a phased approach, initially focused on equipping faculty to integrate AI into teaching, curriculum development and school operations through ChatGPT Edu. The platform will support teaching preparation, research, innovation and administrative productivity, while enabling educators to explore practical and responsible applications of AI across the school.

The adoption of ChatGPT Edu reflects Wellington College International Pune’s continued commitment to combining academic excellence with innovation, wellbeing, character development and future-ready learning. The initiative reinforces the school’s vision of creating an internationally benchmarked learning environment where innovation is embedded across every stage of education.

Alongside the English National Curriculum, Cambridge IGCSE and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Wellington continues to invest in world-class faculty, advanced learning environments and globally benchmarked educational experiences. Its international-standard co-educational boarding house, scheduled to open in the 2027–28 academic year, will further strengthen its position as one of India’s leading international schools.

About Wellington College International Pune

Wellington College International Pune is part of the globally renowned Wellington College family of schools and is the first Wellington College campus in India. Located in Pune, the school offers a British international education for students aged 2 to 18, following the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), the English National Curriculum, Cambridge IGCSE and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). As part of a global network of Wellington schools across the United Kingdom, China, Thailand and India, Wellington College International Pune prepares students to thrive in an interconnected world while nurturing curiosity, resilience and a lifelong love for learning.

Website: www.pune.wellingtoncollege.in

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