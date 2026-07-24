LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94

'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ebenezer-trailer-johnny-depp-transforms-into-master-of-misfits-surprises-fans-in-scrooge-makeover20260724105951"> <p class="title">'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover</p> <a>

'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

Written By:
Last updated: July 24, 2026 15:54:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94

Los Angeles [US], July 24 (ANI): Saxophonist Plas Johnson, best known for the classic ‘Pink Panther’ theme song, has passed away at 94.

According to People, the musician died on July 15 at his Los Angeles residence, as confirmed by his kids Eric Johnson and Stephanie Oliver. They also revealed that their father recently performed at his retirement community.

You Might Be Interested In

Johnson died about a week before his 95th birthday on July 21.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the musician. Harmonica player and record producer Bob Corritore remembered Johnson in a Facebook post.

“I just heard that we lost saxophone master Plas Johnson. Best known for his famous sax part on the Pink Panther theme, his mid-1950s sides were raw, rockin’ jump blues instrumentals! The one time that I met him and tried to talk to him about those sides, which I find to be excellent, he dismissed them as primitive and beneath the Jazz eloquence that he later achieved. He was blessed with a warm, full tone and beautiful phrasing that he carried with him his whole life. A musician’s musician,” he wrote.

Born in 1931 to a musical family, Plas Johnson made his professional debut at the age of 10. He performed as a singer before learning the saxophone.

In 1965, he moved to Los Angeles, where he was introduced to Capitol Records. He went on to collaborate with several top artists, including Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and Peggy Lee.

“My solos always seemed to bring the record up another notch. I could do that in eight bars, I could do that in 12 bars, and I was used to maybe doing fills behind the vocalist after that,” Johnson earlier told Concord.

Johnson is best known for his work as a soloist on Henry Mancini’s ‘The Pink Panther Theme’ in the 1963 film. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 3:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1963-filmhollywood-musicmusic-legendpink-pantherplas-johnsonsaxophonist

RELATED News

Matthew Needham to voice 'Joker' in upcoming 'Batman: Caped Crusader' series

Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production

'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

Travis Scott says he was "nervous" about acting in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Oprah Winfrey shocks Keke Palmer by revealing her real name

LATEST NEWS

Verizon lifts annual forecasts as new mobile plans spur subscriber gains

Wall St futures tick higher after tech rout; Mideast, tariffs in focus

STL delivers record financial performance in Q1 FY27; reports highest ever quarterly Revenue, EBITDA and order book

Bollywood Producer Sajid Qureshi’s Bazzzooka Crosses 50 Million Followers, Completes Two Years

Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

German battery maker Varta files insolvency applications

Verizon lifts annual forecasts as new mobile plans spur subscriber gains

Novo Nordisk pursues preliminary injunction to block Eli Lilly weight-loss drug ads

Polyester yarn volumes to decline 2-3% this fiscal as West Asia conflict raises input costs: Crisil

Wellington College International Pune Among India’s First K–12 Schools to Collaborate with OpenAI, Bringing ChatGPT Edu into Classrooms

'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94
'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94
'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94
'Pink Panther Theme' saxophonist Plas Johnson passes away at 94

QUICK LINKS