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Home > Business > Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/first-shipment-of-varanasi-made-biscuits-exported-to-oman-under-india-oman-cepa-piyush-goyal20260703204958"> <p class="title">First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal</p> <a>

First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 22:54:12 IST

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Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday invited industry stakeholders to regularly share suggestions to help shape reforms in the food processing sector, saying the government is on a “Reform Express” and is replacing outdated systems with a new framework.

“Our government is on the Reform Express. We are replacing the old system with a new system. In such a situation, I want the industry to keep giving suggestions at regular intervals on the reforms that are needed,” Paswan said on the sidelines of the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit.

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The minister said the government has remained responsive to concerns raised by the industry and cited reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime as an example.

“When I became a minister, one of the biggest concerns before me was regarding GST. I am happy that GST reforms have taken place and for most products the GST has been brought down to 5 per cent or even zero,” he said.

Paswan said the Summit was organised to create greater awareness about healthy eating habits and address the growing concern of obesity.

“I believe this is an event that our country and society need today. Obesity is a concern and, at the same time, there should be greater availability of healthy options in the market,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on fitness and healthy living, Paswan said the Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken about fitness, yoga and the need to reduce edible oil consumption by 10 per cent to encourage healthier lifestyle choices.

He said greater public awareness, along with increased availability of healthier food options, would help people make better dietary choices and address obesity.

Earlier, while addressing the summit, Paswan said the food processing sector needs greater policy support as changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness have created opportunities for the industry to contribute to better nutrition.

He expressed concern over rising obesity, particularly among the younger population, and said the issue requires timely intervention before it becomes a larger public health challenge.

The minister also spoke against what he described as a growing misconception that all processed food is unhealthy, saying social media influencers often make sweeping claims without scientific evidence.

“When we talk about processing, when we talk about value addition, we talk about increasing its quality. But today, on social media, many false narratives are being created. Just because someone has a camera and a microphone, they start giving advice without any scientific backing,” he said.

Paswan said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has constituted a committee comprising industry stakeholders to ensure consumers receive scientifically backed information about food products, including their nutritional value and ingredients.

He said consumers should be empowered with accurate information to make informed choices, adding that there cannot be a “one-size-fits-all” approach to nutrition as dietary requirements vary from person to person.

Citing the example of protein-rich diets, he said while they are generally considered beneficial, they may not be suitable for people with kidney-related ailments. He added that industry and policymakers share the responsibility of providing correct information to consumers and countering misinformation.

The minister also stressed that excess consumption of any food can have adverse health effects and called for collective efforts to promote healthier lifestyles through awareness, responsible food processing and informed consumer choices. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 10:54 PM IST
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Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

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Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

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Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan
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Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan
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