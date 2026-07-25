An IIT Roorkee Alumnus Shares a Cognitive Approach to Competitive Examination Preparation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: Every year, lakhs of students across India prepare for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, CAT, and UPSC. While many candidates study similar syllabi, attend coaching classes, and devote significant time to their preparation, their results often differ. According to IIT Roorkee alumnus Brijesh Chandra Srivastava, developing concentration, awareness, and composure alongside academic preparation can play an important role in helping aspirants perform to the best of their abilities.

“The subjects may differ, Physics, Biology, History, Public Administration, or others, but the mind appearing for the examination is the same,” says Srivastava. “Developing focus, awareness, and mental discipline can complement preparation across different competitive examinations.”

This philosophy forms the foundation of Srivastava’s educational initiatives under BridgeMind Consulting. According to him, students from different parts of the country have reached out to him after reading his books, seeking to understand how techniques related to concentration, awareness, and managing examination pressure can be incorporated into their own preparation.

He says his first book, Awareness to Mastery, encourages students to focus not only on acquiring knowledge but also on improving their ability to access that knowledge effectively during examinations.

“The objective is not to increase what students know, but to help them make better use of what they have already learned when it matters most,” he says.

A Career Built on Experience and Knowledge Sharing

After spending nearly four decades working across railway infrastructure, metro systems, bridges, and civil engineering projects, Srivastava chose to document his professional experience through books and digital learning resources following his retirement.

An IIT Roorkee alumnus, he established BridgeMind Consulting as a platform to organise this knowledge into educational resources for students, engineers, and professionals.

His initiatives include published books, a YouTube channel, and the Cerebral Pursuits mobile application, which together form what he describes as a “Knowledge Pavilion,” designed to deliver learning through books, videos, and structured digital courses.

According to Srivastava, the objective is to ensure that practical knowledge accumulated during a professional career is transferred to future generations.

“Professional experience has greater value when it can help someone else learn from it,” he says.

Books Covering Different Stages of Learning

Srivastava’s first publication, Awareness to Mastery: The HCF of Every Great Exam, focuses on aspects of competitive examination preparation beyond syllabus coverage, including concentration, mental discipline, attention management, and maintaining composure during examinations. The book has been written for aspirants preparing for examinations including JEE, NEET, CAT, and UPSC.

According to BridgeMind Consulting, the publication has received literary recognition and has also been featured through IIT Roorkee’s official communication platforms.

For UPSC aspirants, Awareness to Mastery is intended to complement his second book, Beyond the Syllabus, which focuses on examination strategy and preparation. According to the author, the two books are designed to work together as complementary resources.

His third publication, The Document Fortress, focuses on documentation practices in infrastructure projects. According to BridgeMind Consulting, the book has also received recognition in the professional non-fiction category.

His fourth book, The Mindful Engineer, addresses workplace mindfulness and practical approaches to managing day-to-day professional responsibilities for engineers.

According to the company, all four books have been recognised by the Institution of Engineers India and the Chamber of Railway Industries, and have been featured through IIT Roorkee’s official website and social media platforms.

Books, Videos and Digital Learning

The books are available through Amazon and are also shared by Srivastava during professional events, alumni interactions, and engineering gatherings as part of his outreach efforts.

The Cerebral Pursuits YouTube channel focuses on educational content for engineering professionals, including explanatory sessions on the Indian Railways Construction Manual (IRCM). According to Srivastava, the objective is to simplify technical concepts and encourage proactive learning among engineers.

He says the channel has received encouraging responses from professionals within the railway engineering community, motivating him to continue expanding the educational content.

The Cerebral Pursuits mobile application, available on the Google Play Store, offers structured learning modules for students and engineering professionals. According to Srivastava, additional modules covering railway engineering topics and career guidance are currently under development.

“People buy books and enrol in courses, and that allows us to continue creating educational resources. For us, knowledge dissemination remains the primary objective,” he says.

BridgeMind Consulting

BridgeMind Consulting, based in Lucknow, was established to organise decades of engineering experience into structured advisory, educational, and mentorship initiatives.

According to Srivastava, infrastructure projects often benefit from timely decision-making, clear documentation, and practical understanding gained through experience. Through books, lectures, videos, and digital courses, he hopes to make that experience more accessible to aspiring engineers and students.

“I spent nearly four decades learning from real projects. My effort now is to share those lessons so that future engineers and aspirants can benefit from them,” he says.

Through its books, digital learning resources, and educational initiatives, BridgeMind Consulting aims to encourage continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and professional development among students and engineering professionals.

Learn More

Website: www.thebridgesh.com | bridgemind360.com

YouTube: Cerebral Pursuits (search on YouTube), app available on Google Play

Books: Awareness to Mastery, Beyond the Syllabus, The Document Fortress, The Mindful Engineer, available on Amazon

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