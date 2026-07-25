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Home > NX News > Parul University Drives Global Innovation with YEEP and Expanding International Exchanges

Parul University Drives Global Innovation with YEEP and Expanding International Exchanges

Parul University Drives Global Innovation with YEEP and Expanding International Exchanges

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 16:15:16 IST

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Parul University Drives Global Innovation with YEEP and Expanding International Exchanges

151 international participants across 11 global programmes from 22 countries, including YEEP, research collaborations, student exchanges, faculty mobility, and international immersion initiatives between July and December 2026.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 25: Reaffirming its commitment to nurturing globally connected innovators and entrepreneurs, Parul University keeps pushing to strengthen its international footprint through the Young Entrepreneur Exchange Program (YEEP) along with a diverse set of global academic exchange initiatives. The idea is to create opportunities that actually feel substantial for international collaboration, so these programmes bring together students, researchers, faculty members, and also entrepreneurs from leading institutions around the world. In the process, the campus turns into a lively place for knowledge exchange, innovation, and cultural diversity.

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Among the university’s flagship initiatives, the Young Entrepreneur Exchange Program (YEEP) is currently hosting 11 international participants and 2 faculty members from Bern University of Applied Sciences, Switzerland, providing a platform for future entrepreneurs to collaborate with Parul University’s innovation ecosystem, meet with startup mentors, interact with industry specialists, and gain real-world exposure to entrepreneurship, business incubation, and innovation-driven learning. The programme also mirrors the university’s growing focus on building future-ready entrepreneurial leaders through international partnerships.

Beyond nurturing entrepreneurial learning through YEEP, Parul University has steadily built an international engagement ecosystem that connects students, researchers, academicians, and industry experts through a range of academic exchange programmes. In practice, these efforts show the university’s long-term intent to grow globally connected learning moments, which in turn encourage cooperative research work, cross-cultural insight, and academic excellence.

Programme Students Professors Countries Duration
International Internship Program 9 France, Russia, Thailand June–September
International PhD Scholar Program 3 Malaysia July–December
Indian Summer School (July) 4 United Kingdom 9–17 July
YEEP Program 11 2 Switzerland July
Global Discovery Program 13 Morocco, Vietnam, United Kingdom, Russia 20 July–31 August
Indian Summer School (August) 15 Uzbekistan, Russia, Morocco 3–15 August
Ayurveda Practitioner Program 24 Poland 3–24 August
International Week (August) 19 Uzbekistan 3–8 August
Semester Exchange Program 15 Senegal, Morocco, Russia, Portugal, Vietnam, Uzbekistan 15 Aug–31 Dec
International Visiting Professor Program 25 Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Spain, Egypt, Greece, Poland, Senegal, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Australia, Nigeria, Georgia, South Africa September
International Week (October) 11 Argentina, France, Indonesia, Thailand, USA, UAE, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, Brazil 5–9 October

These initiatives are expected to bring 70 international students and 81 international professors, giving a total of 151 global participants at the university, which should significantly reinforce Parul University’s international academic collaborations and global learning ecosystem.

Parul University Drives Global Innovation with YEEP and Expanding International Exchanges

Speaking on the importance of international academic collaborations, Dr. Preeti Nair, Director, Centre for International Relations and Research (CIRR), Parul University, said, “International exchange programmes are a platform for meaningful collaboration beyond the academic sphere. They encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, collaborative research, and intercultural understanding, and allow participants to learn from diverse perspectives around the world. These initiatives are a big step in reinforcing Parul University’s vision of creating an internationally connected learning ecosystem.”

Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President of Parul University, said, “International collaborations have a really important role in preparing upcoming leaders who can think globally, while also creating a meaningful local effect. And through efforts like the Young Entrepreneur Exchange Program and our growing international exchange portfolio, we are shaping an ecosystem where ideas, cultures, research, and innovation meet to deliver transformative learning experiences for students, faculty, and society as well.”

With its ever-growing international partnerships and exchange programs, Parul University stays committed to building a world-linked academic atmosphere that supports excellence in education, investigation, entrepreneurship, and innovation. By joining learners with educators from around the globe, the university keeps moving toward its goal of shaping globally capable graduates who can lead in a more and more interconnected world.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 4:15 PM IST
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Parul University Drives Global Innovation with YEEP and Expanding International Exchanges

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Parul University Drives Global Innovation with YEEP and Expanding International Exchanges
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