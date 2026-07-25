SBI recruits 1,930 Circle Based Officers to strengthen banking operations

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) has recruited 1,930 Circle Based Officers (CBOs) as part of its efforts to strengthen customer service and enhance banking operations across its nationwide branch network.

The recruitment is aimed at expanding the bank’s officer cadre with professionals who will support customer engagement and service delivery across urban, semi-urban and rural areas. SBI said the new officers will help strengthen its customer-centric workforce while supporting its “Digital First, Customer First” vision.

The bank said the newly recruited officers will contribute to delivering simpler, seamless and personalised banking services to its customer base of over 53 crore customers across the country.

Welcoming the new recruits, SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said, “At State Bank of India, our people remain the cornerstone of our transformation journey. These young officers will play an important role in delivering seamless, personalised and accessible banking experiences while upholding the trust that generations of Indians have placed in SBI.”

“I extend my best wishes to them as they embark on the journey to contribute towards building SBI the Bank of Choice for a transforming India,” he further added.

The bank currently has a workforce of more than 2,45,000 employees.

SBI said it continues to invest in talent and capability development as it builds a more intelligent, agile and responsive banking ecosystem. It added that human capital remains central to its transformation strategy as the bank combines technological leadership with relationship-led banking to deliver personalised customer experiences across different segments and channels.

The bank said the latest recruitment reflects its continued focus on strengthening its workforce to support evolving customer requirements and expand service capabilities across its branch network as it advances its customer-centric and digital banking initiatives. (ANI)

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