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Home > Business > Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery

Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-needs-stronger-tier-2-tier-3-air-cargo-network-to-drive-growth-acfi20260710221948"> <p class="title">India needs stronger Tier-2, Tier-3 air cargo network to drive growth: ACFI</p> <a>

India needs stronger Tier-2, Tier-3 air cargo network to drive growth: ACFI

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 05:10:12 IST

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Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Productivity Council to focus on improving inter-departmental collaboration, strengthening institutional capacities, and adopting best practices to enhance productivity and service delivery.

The meeting, which included officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Department of Commerce, also reviewed initiatives aimed at building a more integrated, efficient, and future-ready administrative framework.

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“Chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Productivity Council (NPC), @DPIITGoI & @DoC_GoI Discussions focused on improving inter-departmental collaboration, strengthening institutional capacities and adopting best practices to enhance productivity & service delivery. Also, reviewed initiatives aimed at building a more integrated, efficient & future-ready administrative framework,” Goyal said on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a post on social media, Goyal said he held a stakeholder consultation meeting along with Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy with representatives from the steel, stainless steel and metcoke industries.

Goyal said the government remains committed to strengthening the competitiveness of India’s steel sector and unlocking new growth opportunities through close collaboration with industry stakeholders.

The Commerce and Industry Minister described the meeting as “highly productive” and said discussions focused on measures to enhance the competitiveness of the sector and create new avenues for growth.

“Held a highly productive stakeholder consultation meeting today alongside the Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, @HD_Kumaraswamyavaru. Engaged in a constructive discussion with key leaders from the steel, stainless steel & metcoke industries on strengthening the sector’s competitiveness & unlocking new growth opportunities,” Goyal said earlier.

He reiterated that the Modi Government remains fully committed to working closely with industry and supporting its aspirations.

“The Modi Government remains fully committed to fostering close collaboration with industry, supporting its aspirations and driving robust growth across these critical sectors to build a stronger, more self-reliant India,” he added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 5:10 AM IST
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Tags: best-practicescommerce-ministerindustry-productivityinter-departmental-collaborationnational-productivity-councilpiyush goyalservice-delivery

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Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery

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Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery

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Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery
Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery
Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery
Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting with National Productivity Council to boost inter-departmental ties and service delivery

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