Aukera – India's solitaire experts, now in Chennai

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24: Aukera, India’s leading lab grown diamond jewellery brand, today announced the opening of its 32nd store in India and its first store in Tamil Nadu, with the launch of its newest retail destination in Velachery, Chennai. Marking the brand’s entry into the state, the expansion is another significant milestone in Aukera’s growth journey and reinforces its commitment to bringing a contemporary diamond jewellery experience to customers across India. Aukera, The Solitaire Experts strengthen their presence in South India with a new retail destination in Velachery.

Designed to reflect Aukera’s modern aesthetic and customer-first philosophy, the new store offers a warm, welcoming space where customers can discover thoughtfully crafted jewellery with the guidance of the brand’s in-store experts. The store showcases an extensive range of diamond jewellery, including solitaire rings, engagement rings, cocktail rings, everyday bands, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, pendants and pendant chains, bringing together contemporary designs for everyday wear as well as life’s most meaningful celebrations.

At the heart of Aukera is a simple belief: When Women Make the Choice. Today, women are choosing jewellery that reflects who they are and the milestones they celebrate. Aukera was created for this new generation, bringing together contemporary design, exceptional craftsmanship and complete transparency. As The Solitaire Experts, the brand offers one of India’s most extensive selections of solitaire jewellery, helping customers make informed choices with confidence.

Speaking on the launch, Lisa Mukhedkar, Co-Founder & CEO, Aukera, said, “Every Aukera store is designed to reflect what our customers value most, beautiful design, uncompromising quality and complete trust. Chennai is a city with a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and evolving design sensibilities, making it a natural home for our brand. We are excited to introduce our thoughtfully curated collections and create an experience where every customer can discover jewellery that feels personal, meaningful and made to last.”

The Velachery store reflects Aukera’s commitment to offering a personalised and transparent jewellery-buying experience. Whether celebrating a personal milestone, a new beginning or a special occasion, customers can expect expert guidance and the confidence that comes with choosing from The Solitaire Experts.

Commenting on the expansion, Kumar Saurabh, Co-Founder, Aukera, said, “Every new store is a step towards our vision of making Aukera India’s most trusted destination for diamond jewellery. With our first store in Tamil Nadu and 32 stores nationwide, we are building a brand with national scale while remaining focused on what differentiates us, exceptional design, uncompromising quality and category leadership. This is just the beginning of our next phase of growth.”

With 32 stores across India, Aukera continues to expand its national retail presence while staying true to its purpose of redefining the diamond jewellery experience for the modern consumer.

About Aukera

Aukera is a leading brand of precious jewellery crafted from grown diamonds. Aukera means ‘choice’ in Basque, and its purpose is precisely that–to offer women the choice not to compromise, especially when it comes to their diamond jewellery. Leading the disruption of India’s precious jewellery segment, Aukera offers diamond jewellery in a unique range of designs, crafted using diamonds of the highest grade, at prices that delight. Every piece is certified by IGI, GemEx and GCAL, and is backed by Buy-Back and Exchange options for complete peace of mind. Aukera is present across 32 stores in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Lucknow and Dehradun, and is also available online at www.aukerajewellery.com.

For more information, write to aukerainfo@gmail.com

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