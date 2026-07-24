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Home > Hollywood > Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production

Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ali-abbas-zafars-next-starring-ahaan-panday-sharvari-to-release-in-march-202720260724130628"> <p class="title">Ali Abbas Zafar's next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari to release in March 2027</p> <a>

Ali Abbas Zafar's next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari to release in March 2027

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 14:27:11 IST

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Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production

Los Angeles [US], July 24 (ANI): The production on Netflix’s ‘Extraction 3’, featuring Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, and Golshifteh Farahani, has officially begun.

Confirming the same on Instagram, Chris Hemsworth shared pictures from the sets, featuring himself with Elba and director Sam Hargrave.

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“E3 here we go!” Hemsworth wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Hargrave, who previously directed the first two ‘Extraction’ films, returns to helm the third chapter from a screenplay by ‘Citadel’ and ‘Tyrant’ writer David Weil.

“We’re very much looking forward to filming the third chapter in our ‘Extraction’ saga here in New South Wales. Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of action filmmaking, and with ‘Extraction 3,’ we’re taking our biggest swing yet,” Hargrave said, as quoted by Variety.

While plot details for the third film have been kept under wraps, Hemsworth will reprise his role as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake. The franchise is based on the ‘Ciudad’ graphic novel by Ande Parks, from a story by Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo,

‘Extraction 3’ is produced by AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco and Ari Costa; Wild State’s Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson; along with Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin.

With production on the New South Wales South Coast, the upcoming instalment in the popular franchise is expected to create 450 local jobs and contribute an estimated USD 127 million to the state’s screen industry and broader economy. Filming will take place across the South Coast and Sydney over the coming months.

The original ‘Extraction’ debuted on Netflix in 2020, becoming one of the streaming platform’s biggest film releases at the time. It was followed by ‘Extraction 3’ in 2023. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 2:27 PM IST
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Tags: action-filmmakingAnthony RussoChris Hemsworthextraction-3idris elbajoe-russonetflixnew-south-wales

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Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production

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Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production
Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production
Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production
Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production

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