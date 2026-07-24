Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 23: The Port has earmarked two dedicated berths for fertilizer vessels, ensuring that ships are berthed strictly as per seniority, resulting in smooth vessel operations and reduced waiting time.

The newly constructed warehouses provided by the Port have significantly enhanced storage capacity, enabling efficient cargo handling and minimizing congestion.

The Railway authorities have also extended excellent support by providing adequate rakes for evacuation. As a result, Kandla has consistently been able to load approximately 4.5 rakes per day, which is in line with the available handling capacity.

The coordinated efforts of the Port Authority, Railway authorities, shipping agents, stevedores, and all stakeholders have ensured seamless fertilizer operations and timely evacuation of cargo, benefiting importers, farmers, and the overall supply chain.

Under the leadership of Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, the Port has undertaken several infrastructure and operational initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing vessel turnaround time, and ensuring seamless cargo movement. The creation of modern warehousing facilities, capacity augmentation measures, and continuous process improvements have significantly strengthened the Port’s fertilizer handling capabilities.

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