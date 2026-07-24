Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

Written By:
Last updated: July 24, 2026 14:15:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 23: The Port has earmarked two dedicated berths for fertilizer vessels, ensuring that ships are berthed strictly as per seniority, resulting in smooth vessel operations and reduced waiting time.

The newly constructed warehouses provided by the Port have significantly enhanced storage capacity, enabling efficient cargo handling and minimizing congestion.

You Might Be Interested In
Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

The Railway authorities have also extended excellent support by providing adequate rakes for evacuation. As a result, Kandla has consistently been able to load approximately 4.5 rakes per day, which is in line with the available handling capacity.

The coordinated efforts of the Port Authority, Railway authorities, shipping agents, stevedores, and all stakeholders have ensured seamless fertilizer operations and timely evacuation of cargo, benefiting importers, farmers, and the overall supply chain.

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

Under the leadership of Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, the Port has undertaken several infrastructure and operational initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing vessel turnaround time, and ensuring seamless cargo movement. The creation of modern warehousing facilities, capacity augmentation measures, and continuous process improvements have significantly strengthened the Port’s fertilizer handling capabilities.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 2:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Wellington College International Pune Among India’s First K–12 Schools to Collaborate with OpenAI, Bringing ChatGPT Edu into Classrooms

Northeast Medical Expansion Gathers Pace: Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital to Build Tripura’s Largest Private Multi-Specialty Hospital

Young Adults Embrace Battle for the Broken Realms: A Fresh Fantasy That Redefines Indian Young Adult Fiction

Mr. Prem K. Vora Honoured with Rashtriya Ashok Samman (Bharat Samman); Shares Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

LATEST NEWS

Verizon lifts annual forecasts as new mobile plans spur subscriber gains

Wall St futures tick higher after tech rout; Mideast, tariffs in focus

STL delivers record financial performance in Q1 FY27; reports highest ever quarterly Revenue, EBITDA and order book

Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

German battery maker Varta files insolvency applications

Verizon lifts annual forecasts as new mobile plans spur subscriber gains

Novo Nordisk pursues preliminary injunction to block Eli Lilly weight-loss drug ads

'Avatar: Seven Havens' gets premiere date, first teaser released

Polyester yarn volumes to decline 2-3% this fiscal as West Asia conflict raises input costs: Crisil

Ex-Liverpool & Dortmund boss Klopp appointed Germany soccer coach

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation
Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation
Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation
Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

QUICK LINKS