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Home > Business > BingX accelerates multi-asset expansion with strong Q2 growth

BingX accelerates multi-asset expansion with strong Q2 growth

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/ai-to-fuel-indias-tech-services-growth-public-cloud-spending-to-reach-usd-175-bn-in-2026-report20260717084945"> <p class="title">AI to fuel India's tech services growth; public cloud spending to reach USD 17.5 bn in 2026: Report </p> <a>

AI to fuel India's tech services growth; public cloud spending to reach USD 17.5 bn in 2026: Report

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 09:25:11 IST

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BingX accelerates multi-asset expansion with strong Q2 growth

Panama City [Panama], July 17 (ANI): BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today released its Q2 2026 business review, highlighting strong momentum in its evolution toward a multi-asset trading platform. Throughout the quarter, the company expanded users’ access to global financial markets through accelerated TradFi growth, innovative product launches, and continued investments in its trading experience.

Multi-Asset Adoption Accelerates

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Q2 marked a breakout quarter for BingX’s TradFi offering, with more than 120 trading pairs now available. Daily trading volume across BingX TradFi Stocks surged more than 700% over a five-day stretch, driven by growing user interest in globally recognized companies such as SpaceX, NVIDIA, and Samsung. Cumulative stock trading volume surpassed $2.7 billion, while stock index trading volume exceeded $8 billion over the past two months, reinforcing BingX’s position as a unified platform where users can trade stocks, forex, indices, commodities, and digital assets through a single account.

Growing demand for pre-IPO products, including BingX’s SpaceX Pre-IPO perpetual futures and its OpenAI Pre-IPO Airdrop, among the first such offering by major exchanges, further accelerated adoption of BingX’s expanding stock and private-market product suite.

Expanding Beyond Trading

In May, BingX launched EventX, a new contracts feature designed to transform real-world events into tradable opportunities. By expanding beyond conventional financial instruments, EventX introduces a new category of market participation that reflects BingX’s broader vision of a more diversified multi-asset ecosystem.The platform now features more than 200 event markets, broadening users’ trading opportunities.

BingX further extended its multi-asset vision with the launch of the BingX Card, which has attracted more than 10,000 reservations. Powered by Wirex, the card allows users to spend, withdraw, and earn rewards directly from their crypto holdings without manually converting to fiat.

Building Institutional-Grade Infrastructure

To support this growth, BingX continued investing in professional trading infrastructure. During the quarter, the exchange introduced Ultra TradingView, a major upgrade bringing institutional-grade charting, analysis, and execution tools to professional and advanced traders across its multi-asset offering.

“The boundaries between traditional finance and digital assets continue to disappear,” said Pablo Monti, Brand Spokesperson at BingX. “Our focus is no longer simply expanding product offerings, but building a unified platform where users can seamlessly access every major asset class through one account and one trading experience. The progress we achieved in Q2 demonstrates that this vision is increasingly resonating with users worldwide.”

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026. (ANI)

Disclaimer: This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) — a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 9:25 AM IST
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Tags: arab-newswirecryptocurrency-exchangeglobal-financial-marketsmulti-asset-tradingpre-ipo-productstrading-pairsweb3-ai

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BingX accelerates multi-asset expansion with strong Q2 growth

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BingX accelerates multi-asset expansion with strong Q2 growth
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