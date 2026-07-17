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Home > Hollywood > "Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute

"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute

"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 09:31:12 IST

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"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): Kris Jenner is mourning the passing of her mother, Mary Jo “MJ”, as she penned down an emotional note and offered tributes.

Kris, in an Instagram post, shared the news of her mother’s demise and wrote, “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

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She opened up about how her mother taught her the values of family and love, further guiding her in facing challenges in life with resilience and faith.

“She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely,” Kris added.

A grieving Kris also spoke about the family missing the late Mary Jo.

“Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you,” she continued.

Many reacted to the post, sending condolences to the family.

Donatella Versace commented, “I’m so so sorry to read this, Kris. Sending you all so much love.”

Musician Travis Barker added, “Thinking of sweet MJ. She will be deeply missed.”

Likewise, Kim Kardashian also remembered her grandmother, offering tributes to her “best friend”.

“My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hard-working businesswoman,” she wrote.

Expressing gratitude for always supporting her and showing support, the SKIMS founder added, “You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Da3aBw-kkWG/

In the post, Kim also shared several pictures with her grandmother, including rare snapshots from her childhood.

Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo, was married to engineer Robert Houghton and broke up when she was 7. A few years later, MJ got married to businessman Harry Shannon, as per People.

MJ made frequent appearances on the family’s popular reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 9:31 AM IST
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"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute

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"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute

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"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute
"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute
"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute
"Our hearts are broken": Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' passes away; Kim Kardashian shares emotional tribute

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