Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/coal-gasification-key-to-reducing-rs-3-lakh-crore-import-bill-achieving-energy-security-g-kishan-reddy20260618210335"> <p class="title">Coal gasification key to reducing Rs 3 lakh crore import bill, achieving energy security: G Kishan Reddy</p> <a>

Coal gasification key to reducing Rs 3 lakh crore import bill, achieving energy security: G Kishan Reddy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 19, 2026 00:04:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): India’s net direct tax collections grew 14.64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.21 lakh crore as of June 17 in the current financial year (FY 2026-27), led by strong growth in both corporate and non-corporate tax collections, according to data released by the Income Tax Department.

The data showed that net direct tax collections stood at Rs 5,21,024.82 crore as on June 17, 2026, compared with Rs 4,54,499.18 crore collected during the corresponding period of FY 2025-26.

You Might Be Interested In

Gross direct tax collections rose 12.46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,10,050.53 crore from Rs 5,42,478.57 crore a year earlier.

Refunds issued during the period increased marginally by 1.19 per cent to Rs 89,025.71 crore, compared with Rs 87,979.39 crore in the same period last year.

Among the major tax categories, corporate tax collections on a gross basis rose to Rs 2,76,538.46 crore from Rs 2,48,415.90 crore, registering growth of around 11.3 per cent.

Gross non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, Associations of Persons (AoPs), Bodies of Individuals (BoIs), local authorities and artificial juridical persons, increased to Rs 3,14,653.07 crore from Rs 2,80,790.28 crore.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections recorded a sharp increase, rising to Rs 18,856.12 crore from Rs 13,013.02 crore in the year-ago period.

On a net basis, corporate tax collections stood at Rs 2,08,233.47 crore, up from Rs 1,70,071.09 crore a year ago. Net non-corporate tax collections rose to Rs 2,93,937.56 crore from Rs 2,71,157.81 crore.

The data also showed healthy growth in advance tax collections, often seen as an indicator of income and profit trends.

Advance tax collections for FY27 as of June 17 stood at Rs 1,78,373.06 crore, up 15.30 per cent from Rs 1,54,706.02 crore collected during the same period last year.

Corporate advance tax collections increased 16.01 per cent to Rs 1,40,752.74 crore, while non-corporate advance tax collections rose 12.73 per cent to Rs 37,620.32 crore.

The figures indicate continued momentum in direct tax revenues in the early months of the financial year, supported by growth in both corporate and non-corporate tax payments. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 19, 2026 12:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advance-taxcorporate-taxdirect-tax-growthfy-2026-27income tax departmentindia-tax-revenuenon-corporate-taxtax-collectionstax-refunds

RELATED News

Crude prices easing; govt to take fuel price decisions in line with evolving global situation: Petroleum Ministry

MSME manufacturers need better protection against dumping: C-DEP Report

COAI appoints Airtel's Rahul Vatts as Chairperson, Jio's Ravi Gandhi as Vice-Chairperson for 2026-27

Coal gasification key to reducing Rs 3 lakh crore import bill, achieving energy security: G Kishan Reddy

Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75% amid peace returning to Middle East

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi departs from Paris, says "India-France friendship to grow stronger"

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa hold Czech Republic 1-1, stay in knockout hunt

Germany keeper Neuer will retire from national team again after World Cup

WRAPUP 4-Traffic flows through Hormuz as U.S.-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

"Country preparing for Gaganyaan, building its own space station": PM Modi

Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths

England play friendly against Sporting KC, rest big names

Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%
Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%
Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%
Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

QUICK LINKS