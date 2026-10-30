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Home > Business > Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

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Last updated: October 30, 2026 21:02:10 IST

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Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Fiberweb (India) Limited (NSE – FIBERWEB | BSE – 507910) engaged in the manufacturing of spunbond and melt-blown nonwoven fabrics for applications across hygiene, healthcare, filtration, agriculture and industrial segments, has announced its Unaudited Q2 FY27 Financial Results.

Q2 FY27 Key Financial Highlights

You Might Be Interested In
  • Total Income of ₹30.99 Cr, QoQ growth of 209.36%
  • EBITDA of ₹3.31 Cr, QoQ growth of 76.77%
  • PAT of ₹1.27 Cr, QoQ growth of 366.02%
  • PAT Margin of 4.11%, up 138 Bps QoQ
  • EPS of ₹0.44, QoQ growth of 388.89%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Bhavesh P Sheth, Director of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. said, “During Q2 FY27, we witnessed a meaningful sequential improvement in business activity, with Total Income increasing to ₹30.99 crore from ₹10.02 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA stood at ₹3.31 crore, while Net Profit improved to ₹1.27 crore. While the performance remains below the corresponding period last year, the improvement over the previous quarter reflects a gradual recovery in operating activity.   Due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the business environment continues to remain competitive, with pressure on selling prices and input costs impacting profitability. In this environment, our focus remains on maintaining cost discipline, strengthening operating efficiency and gradually improving the product mix towards specialised and value-added nonwoven products.   Our planned expansion into non-woven felted products for the Geo-Textile segment remains an important part of our growth strategy, with a focus on capital efficiency, specialised applications and value-added opportunities.   Going forward, we will continue to focus on improving capacity utilisation, strengthening our domestic and export customer relationships, and maintaining a disciplined approach towards costs and capital allocation. We remain focused on building a more resilient and diversified business while navigating the current market environment.”

About Fiberweb (India) Limited:

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. (NSE: FIBERWEB BSE: 507910) established in 1985, though it started as a plastics company it ventured into garbage and carrier bags, and gradually ventured into spun bond nonwoven fabrics, first of its kind in India. Since commissioning of its plant in 1996, it is a 100% EOU, exporting to countries like USA, UK, Europe, UAE, South Africa & Australia. The company has in-house facility for manufacturing stitched garments like medical & Industrial gowns and overhauls, crop cover, aprons, car covers and other made-ups as per client’s specifications. It has also set-up a new product line of Melt-Blown Nonwoven fabrics used in filtration and absorption in the market. The company today has become long term debt-free and is exploring new opportunities & product segments for growth, it also has plans for expansions in their field of technical textiles. It is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 & known as a quality producer in the International Market.

In FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹ 86.13 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 18.82 Cr & PAT of ₹ 10.01 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 9:02 PM IST
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Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

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Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

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Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%
Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%
Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%
Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

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