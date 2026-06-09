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Home > Business > India chairs BRICS agricultural working group meeting in Indore; focus on food security, tech cooperation

India chairs BRICS agricultural working group meeting in Indore; focus on food security, tech cooperation

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/rbi-recent-measures-could-stabilise-rupee-to-92usd-through-usd-55-65-billion-inflows-sbi-report20260609193614"> <p class="title">RBI recent measures could stabilise Rupee to 92/USD through USD 55-65 billion inflows: SBI Report</p> <a>

RBI recent measures could stabilise Rupee to 92/USD through USD 55-65 billion inflows: SBI Report

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 21:40:11 IST

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India chairs BRICS agricultural working group meeting in Indore; focus on food security, tech cooperation

New Delhi, [India] June 9 (ANI): India, as the current chair of BRICS, is hosting a three-day meeting of the BRICS Agricultural Working Group in Indore that began today and will run until June 11.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Joint Secretary Ajeet Sahu said the deliberations will cover how member nations can address challenges to food security and strengthen cooperation in agricultural technologies.

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He noted that the discussions are focused on two key questions – tackling financial and other factors that impact food security, and discussing ways to increase collaboration on technology between BRICS countries.

With India and other BRICS nations having large populations, ensuring a stable food supply remains a priority for the grouping.

The working group meeting is part of the build-up to the ministerial-level engagements scheduled for June 12-13, where ministers from BRICS countries will take final decisions on declarations and policy directions emerging from the official-level talks. The Indore meeting sets the agenda by aligning views on technology sharing, trade, and sustainable farming practices.

BRICS Agriculture refers to the cooperation framework among member countries on farming, food security and rural development. Set up in 2011, the BRICS Agricultural Working Group meets annually to coordinate policy, share research and promote joint projects.

Its mandate includes improving agricultural productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, expanding trade in agri-products, and developing climate-resilient and sustainable farming methods. Member countries use the platform to exchange data on crop patterns, soil health, precision farming and digital tools, and to align positions in multilateral forums like the FAO and WTO.

Food security is central to BRICS Agriculture because Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa together account for over 40% of the world’s population and a large share of global agricultural output. By pooling research and technology, the group aims to help farmers raise yields with fewer inputs, cut waste in supply chains, and ensure stable access to food despite price volatility or climate shocks.

Under India’s chairmanship this year, the working group is emphasizing practical cooperation — from sharing innovations in water-efficient irrigation and seed technology to creating mechanisms that make trade between BRICS nations smoother. The outcomes from Indore will feed into the ministerial meeting, where countries will agree on a joint declaration outlining priorities for the year ahead. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 9:40 PM IST
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India chairs BRICS agricultural working group meeting in Indore; focus on food security, tech cooperation

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India chairs BRICS agricultural working group meeting in Indore; focus on food security, tech cooperation
India chairs BRICS agricultural working group meeting in Indore; focus on food security, tech cooperation
India chairs BRICS agricultural working group meeting in Indore; focus on food security, tech cooperation
India chairs BRICS agricultural working group meeting in Indore; focus on food security, tech cooperation

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