India reiterates commitment to rules-based multilateral trading system at WTO Trade Policy Review

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): India has reiterated its commitment to a transparent, rules-based and development-oriented multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core during the 8th Trade Policy Review, highlighted Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Sharing details of the opening day of the review, Agrawal said he had the privilege of delivering India’s opening statement at the WTO Trade Policy Review and highlighted the country’s economic progress during the review period.

According to the Commerce Secretary, India’s economic journey over the review period has been marked by resilience, reforms and renewed ambition despite a challenging global environment.

In a social media post, he stated, “An important day at the WTO as I had the privilege of delivering India’s Opening Statement at our 8th Trade Policy Review. I reflected on India’s economic journey over the review period–one defined by resilience, reform and renewed ambition”.

He said India has remained the world’s fastest-growing major economy during the period while also achieving record exports. The country has accelerated its digital transformation, strengthened innovation, improved the ease of doing business and expanded opportunities for trade and investment, he added.

Agrawal said the Trade Policy Review provides an opportunity for WTO members to better understand the broader developmental context behind India’s policy decisions and engage in constructive dialogue on the country’s trade policies.

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to a transparent, rules-based and development-oriented multilateral trading system, with the WTO continuing to remain at its core.

The Commerce Secretary further said the review serves as a platform for members to understand India’s policy choices in the context of its development priorities.

“The Trade Policy Review is an opportunity for Members to understand the broader developmental context of our policy choices and engage in constructive dialogue. I also reiterated India’s commitment to a transparent, rules-based and development-oriented multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core,” Agrawal said.

He added that India looks forward to constructive engagement with WTO members during the next few days of the Trade Policy Review. (ANI)

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