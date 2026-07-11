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Home > Sports > "Absolutely huge": Veteran cricketer Ross Taylor hails PM Modi's historic New Zealand visit

"Absolutely huge": Veteran cricketer Ross Taylor hails PM Modi's historic New Zealand visit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/we-are-on-the-same-team-pm-modi-hails-100-years-of-india-new-zealand-sporting-ties20260711105255"> <p class="title">"We are on the same team": PM Modi hails 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties</p> <a>

"We are on the same team": PM Modi hails 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 12:48:13 IST

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"Absolutely huge": Veteran cricketer Ross Taylor hails PM Modi's historic New Zealand visit

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to the island nation, describing it as an “absolutely huge” moment for the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a high-profile sports event in Auckland, where PM Modi was accompanied by his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, Taylor highlighted the weight of the visit, noting that it marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has set foot in the country in four decades.

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“It’s absolutely huge to have PM Modi in the country. It’s the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand in over 40 years. This shows that he values the relationship with New Zealand. Our PM Luxon is glad to have him,” Taylor said.

The veteran batter, who is a revered figure in international cricket, emphasised that the bond between the two countries transcends the playing field. “We have a great rivalry and friendship over sport. It’s nice for the business community as well to be able to interact with India, with obviously the Free Trade Agreement coming up,” he added.

The visit coincides with the “100 Years of Unity Through Sport” celebrations, marking a century of sporting ties that began with hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand’s historic tour of New Zealand in 1926. To modernise this legacy, both Prime Ministers recently welcomed the ‘India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport,’ a roadmap designed to expand cooperation into sports science, high-performance coaching, and sports business.

When asked about the role of sports diplomacy in strengthening ties, Taylor told ANI that athletics serves as a unique bridge between cultures.

“Sport can play its part in bringing the friendship in two nations together. Obviously, the Olympics is a big thing for India in 2036, and hopefully they can get it, but hopefully New Zealand can play its part in giving some of our technology and different innovations that we’ve seen today to pass on our knowledge that we’ve obviously gathered over the years,” Taylor remarked.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a Gala Lunch hosted by PM Luxon earlier in the day, reaffirmed this commitment, noting that the partnership is now moving beyond cricket to include sports like Rugby. He pointed to a recent coaching program conducted by New Zealand Rugby in Bhubaneswar as a successful first step under the new Joint Action Plan.

Ross Taylor remains one of New Zealand’s most decorated athletes. Over a prolific 16-year international career, he became the first cricketer in history to play 100 matches in all three formats, amassing 18,105 international runs and 40 centuries.

While he initially retired from international cricket in 2022, Taylor made headlines again in 2025 by reversing his decision at age 41 to represent Samoa — the country of his mother’s birth. He made his T20I debut for Samoa in October 2025 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifiers in Oman. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 12:48 PM IST
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Tags: bilateral-relationshipCricketindia-new-zealandnarendra modinew zealandprime-ministerRoss TaylorRugbysports-diplomacysports-science

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"Absolutely huge": Veteran cricketer Ross Taylor hails PM Modi's historic New Zealand visit

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"Absolutely huge": Veteran cricketer Ross Taylor hails PM Modi's historic New Zealand visit
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"Absolutely huge": Veteran cricketer Ross Taylor hails PM Modi's historic New Zealand visit
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