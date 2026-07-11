Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback

Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/meta-breaks-ground-on-first-canadian-data-center-in-alberta-announces-cad-13-billion-investment20260711121234"> <p class="title">Meta breaks ground on first Canadian data center in Alberta, announces CAD $13 billion investment</p> <a>

Meta breaks ground on first Canadian data center in Alberta, announces CAD $13 billion investment

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 12:54:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Meta has withdrawn a newly announced feature that allowed users to generate AI images in Meta AI by referencing and mentioning Instagram accounts that were public, after the company received feedback that the feature “missed the mark.”

“Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference. We intended to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available,” the company said in an update on Friday.

You Might Be Interested In

The feature was announced earlier this week as part of the rollout of Muse Image, Meta’s first image generation model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It would have allowed users to reference public Instagram accounts while creating AI-generated images. Following the update, the broader rollout of Muse Image continues, but the Instagram account reference feature has been withdrawn.

Meta had said that Muse Image uses advanced reasoning to understand complex prompts and can combine multiple photos into a single image. It also supports preset prompts to help users generate ideas and allows image edits through sketches and annotations directly within the conversation.

The company had informed its customers that Muse Image powers creative experiences on Instagram and WhatsApp and is coming soon to Facebook, Messenger, and for advertisers through Meta Advantage+ creative.

The latest update marks Meta’s first change to the rollout of Muse Image, with the company removing the Instagram account reference feature while continuing to make the image generation model available through Meta AI. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 12:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ai-generationai-imagesfeature-withdrawalmetaMETA AIpublic-accountsuser-feedback

RELATED News

EPFO opens 6-month amnesty window for exempted PF trusts to align with new rules

NSE listing to "complete the trioka" and unlock value, drive governance upgrade: Report

India, Canada conclude third round of CEPA talks in Ottawa, target 2026 conclusion

India's power utilities to double down on capex, leverage to peak by FY30: Equirus

Data center pipeline faces construction delays, cancellations to mount through 2027: Bernstein

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback
Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback
Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback
Meta withdraws Instagram account reference feature from Muse Image after user feedback

QUICK LINKS