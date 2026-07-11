NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index to track companies aligned with non-violence principles

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): NSE Indices Limited, the index services subsidiary of NSE, on Monday announced the launch of the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index, a new thematic index that provides exposure to companies from the Nifty 500 universe whose business practices align with the principles of “Ahimsa” or non-violence.

According to the press release, the index is aimed at investors who wish to invest in stocks of companies that do not engage in activities that harm animals. It has been developed in collaboration with the Ahimsagain Foundation as per its Ahimsa Investment Movement (AIM) framework.

The AIM framework evaluates companies based on the extent to which their products, services and business practices align with Ahimsa principles. Under the framework, companies are classified into Green, Orange and Red bands. Companies belonging to ‘Orange’ and ‘Red’ bands are excluded from the index, while only ‘Green’ band companies are eligible for inclusion.

NSE Indices said the launch marks another step in its efforts to expand its suite of innovative index solutions to cater to evolving investor preferences.

“As investment preferences continue to evolve, the index offers market participants a transparent, rules-based benchmark that integrates ethical considerations with broad-based equity market exposure,” the exchange said.

By drawing constituents from the diversified Nifty 500 universe, the index seeks to provide representation across sectors while promoting companies that demonstrate stronger alignment with responsible and sustainable business practices.

The index is expected to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and facilitate the development of passive investment products, including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and other structured investment solutions.

The base date for the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index is April 01, 2016, with a base value of 1000. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually. The weight of each stock in the index will be based on its free-float market capitalization.

With the new launch, NSE continues to broaden its thematic and ESG-linked offerings, giving investors an option to align portfolios with ethical filters while retaining exposure to India’s broad market. Market participants said the index could attract both domestic and global funds that are increasingly looking to integrate values-based screening into equity strategies. (ANI)

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