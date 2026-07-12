Nuvoco Vistas inaugurates Limla Cement Plant in Surat, strengthening its footprint in Western India

VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., India’s leading building material company, inaugurated its Limla Cement Plant (LCP) in Surat, Gujarat, one of the key manufacturing facilities of Vadraj Cement Limited (VCL). This inauguration marks a defining milestone in Nuvoco’s strategic acquisition and revival of VCL and strengthening the Company’s expansion into the Western India market.

The Company completed the acquisition of Vadraj Cement Limited (VCL), which was undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), by discharging consideration of INR 1,800 crore in June 2025. VCL’s asset base includes a clinker unit and a grinding unit at Kutch and Limla, Surat, respectively. VCL also has high-quality captive limestone reserves and a captive jetty at Kutch that enhances logistics efficiency. Since taking over the assets, Nuvoco has undertaken a revival, refurbishment and expansion across both sites, culminating in today’s launch of the Limla facility.

The Grinding Unit at the Limla Cement Plant has achieved project completion ahead of schedule, with the successful inauguration of 2 MMTPA grinding capacity, further enhancing Nuvoco’s scale and market reach. Upon full operationalisation of Vadraj Cement’s assets, nearly 40% of Nuvoco’s total cement capacity will be contributed by its cement plants located in the North and West regions, further strengthening its manufacturing footprint, improving access to high-growth markets, and positioning Nuvoco to consolidate its total cement capacity to 35 MMTPA by FY2028, thereby reinforcing its long-term growth ambitions.

The Limla Cement Plant is expected to anchor a phased volume ramp-up in Gujarat. The plant will also enable Nuvoco to serve adjoining markets in Western Maharashtra while releasing much needed cement capacities previously supplied from the Company’s Northern plants exclusively for North India markets. The facility will manufacture complete portfolio of cement products Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), and Portland Composite Cement (PCC) and will also offer complete portfolio of Nuvoco Duraguard range including its premium offering Nuvoco Duraguard Microfibre. The transaction is further expected to create synergies with Nuvoco’s existing manufacturing facilities at Nimbol and Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, strengthening logistics optimisation and market access across key regions.

Celebrating this milestone, Mr. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., had commented: “The inauguration of the Limla Grinding Unit (Surat) marks a defining milestone in Nuvoco’s growth journey and reinforces our commitment to disciplined, value-accretive expansion. Gujarat is a strategically important market for Nuvoco, offering significant growth opportunities supported by robust infrastructure development, industrial expansion, rapid urbanisation, and sustained demand across the housing and construction sectors. This achievement strengthens our footprint, enhances our operational agility, and expands our ability to serve customers across North and West market with greater reliability and efficiency.

Furthermore, he added, “As part of the Vadraj acquisition, we have successfully refurbished and revived a strategically important asset, bringing it back into operations in a record time through outstanding execution and collaboration across teams. This achievement has demonstrated our ability to unlock value from acquired assets, deliver on our commitments, and continue earning the trust and confidence of our stakeholders. This milestone further reflects the strength of our project execution capabilities and our focus on creating sustainable long-term profitable growth.”

About Nuvoco Vistas:

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“Nuvoco”) is a building materials company with a vision to build a safer, smarter, and sustainable world and among the leading players in East India with strong presence in North and West India. Nuvoco started operations in 2014 with a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan, and subsequently acquired Lafarge India Limited, which entered India in 1999, and Emami Cement Ltd. in 2020 and Vadraj Cement Limited in April 2025. Furthermore, the Company announced expansion in the East through a new grinding mill at the Arasmeta Cement Plant complemented by a series of debottlenecking projects, including equipment upgrades, process improvements, and internal debottlenecking initiatives. With this, Nuvoco is on track to achieve a total cement capacity of 35 MMTPA. The Company reported total income of Rs. 11,362 crore in FY 2025-26, underscoring its strong and sustainable growth trajectory.

Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio in three business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco’s Cement product portfolio includes – Concreto, Duraguard, Double Bull, PSC, Nirmax and Infracem brands that offer a complete spectrum of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC). Nuvoco’s RMX business possesses a pan-India presence and offers value-added products under Concreto (Performance concrete), Artiste (Decorative concrete), InstaMix (ready-to-use bagged concrete – the first-of-its-kind in the industry), X-Con (M20 to M60) and Ecodure (Special green concrete) brands. It is also a proud contributor to landmark projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train; Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela), Aquatic Gallery Science City (Ahmedabad), Metro Railway (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai), and among many others. Nuvoco’s MBM product portfolio, under the ‘Zero M’ brands, comprises construction chemicals, tile adhesives, wall putty and cover blocks. Through the NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies gaps in the marketplace and offers innovative products to meet customer requirements.

Know more about the Company on to www.nuvoco.com

For more information, contact the Company at india.communications@nuvoco.com

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