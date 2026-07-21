Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons Brings High Jewellery to Gaurav Gupta's Light Song as Jewellery Partner

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: At Gaurav Gupta’s Light Song, couture and high jewellery did not simply meet. They moved as one. Presented at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on 17 July 2026, Light Song explored the interplay of solar and lunar energies–light and shadow, stillness and movement, reflection and radiance. Integral to this vision was Afterglow by Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons, a remarkable curation of over 80 handcrafted high-jewellery creations that became an extension of the couture itself.

Developed across the maison’s Kolkata ateliers, the collection featured sculptural diamond collars, layered necklaces, chokers, cuffs, earrings, ceremonial naths, and statement headpieces. Rather than being conceived as accessories, each jewel was designed in dialogue with the garments, considering movement, proportion, and the way light travelled across the body. Together, the two ateliers created a seamless conversation between couture and high jewellery.

Set against the designer’s sculptural couture, the presentation showcased an exceptional curation of handcrafted jewels that drew admiration from fashion insiders, collectors, and distinguished guests, reaffirming the house’s position as one of India’s leading names in high jewellery.

For nearly four decades, Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons has built its reputation on purity, exceptional gem sourcing, meticulous craftsmanship, and enduring trust. In 1987, the house pioneered the retail of 22/22K gold jewellery in India, setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust.

Afterglow marks a defining chapter in that legacy, demonstrating how heritage jewellery can remain deeply rooted in Indian craftsmanship while speaking a distinctly contemporary design language.

Several iconic creations were reinterpreted from the NCB’s distinguished repertoire, while exclusive pieces were designed especially for the runway. Traditional jewellery proportions were reimagined: necklaces followed the contours of the body, diamonds extended into the hair and across the face, and heritage techniques found striking new expression through contemporary styling.

The collection showcased natural diamonds alongside uncut Polki, Colombian, and Zambian emeralds, Burmese rubies, spinels, tourmalines, tanzanites, South Sea pearls, and rare Basra pearls. Every gemstone was selected not only for its rarity but also for the way it responded to skin, fabric, movement, and light.

Each creation passes through the hands of specialised artisans–from gemstone selection and precision setting to finishing and final assembly. No two diamonds, emeralds or coloured gemstones are ever identical. It is this natural individuality, combined with generations of craftsmanship, that gives every Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons creation its singular character.

With Ananya Panday as showstopper, the evening celebrated more than the meeting of couture and high jewellery–it became a tribute to the enduring artistry of Indian craftsmanship presented through an entirely contemporary lens.

Among the evening’s most memorable expressions was the diamond masterpiece worn by showstopper Ananya Panday–a composition of nearly 100 carats of natural diamonds, anchored by four exceptional solitaires, each weighing approximately 20carats.

Created not merely to accompany couture, but to become part of its architecture, the jewel carried the brilliance of the necklace into the head ornament and nath. On the runway, diamonds moved beyond adornment; they became light, line and silhouette.

The presentation unfolded through a wider curation of Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons’ high-jewellery artistry. Highlights included a dramatic diamond drape necklace layered across three layers ending with a 2.5ct pear-shaped solitaire drop, vibrant eclectic tourmaline compositions inspired by the solar palette of Light Song, contemporary reinterpretations of traditional Polki necklaces, and a striking 40-carat uncut diamond peacock necklace. Together, these creations reflected the maison’s continued pursuit of extraordinary gemstones, refined craftsmanship and timeless high-jewellery design.

Commenting on the occasion, Vinod and Sheetal Bamalwa, Partners, Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons, said, “Gaurav Gupta’s vision encouraged us to look beyond convention and explore how jewellery could become part of the couture itself.

His instinct for form, movement and detail created an entirely new dialogue between the garments and the jewels. To see that shared vision come alive on the runway was both deeply inspiring and a true pleasure.”

The showcase marks another defining chapter for Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons, as the house continues to bring Indian high jewellery to leading luxury and fashion platforms.

By uniting exceptional gemstones, master craftsmanship and an evolving design language, the house reaffirms its commitment to creating heirloom-worthy jewels, pieces designed not only for a moment, but for generations.

Show Details

The Indian Couture Show: A Global Chapter

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Jio Convention Centre, Pavilion 3, BKC, Mumbai

The Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons jewellery presented at the Gaurav Gupta show is now available for private viewing at the Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons atelier in Kolkata.

https://www.bamalwa.com/

https://www.instagram.com/nemichandbamalwasons

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)