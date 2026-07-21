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Home > Business > Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt

Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/gift-city-launches-young-builders-program-with-ifsca-to-nurture-next-gen-fintech-innovators20260721181022"> <p class="title">GIFT City launches Young Builders' Program with IFSCA to nurture next-gen fintech innovators</p> <a>

GIFT City launches Young Builders' Program with IFSCA to nurture next-gen fintech innovators

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Last updated: July 21, 2026 20:29:13 IST

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Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt

New Delhi [India] July 21 (ANI): Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of scheduled commercial banks declined to 1.73 per cent as of March 2026 from 2.75 per cent at the end of March 2024, reflecting a sustained improvement, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Finance, NPAs of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) declined sharply from Rs 6.16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, to Rs 2.45 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026.

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Private Sector Banks also recorded a decline in NPAs over the period, from Rs 2.02 lakh crore in March 2021 to Rs 1.26 lakh crore in March 2026. NPAs of foreign banks fell from Rs 10,199 crore to Rs 3,990 crore during the same period.

Small Finance Banks, however, reported NPAs of Rs 10,448 crore as of March 2026, compared with Rs 5,971 crore in March 2021. NPAs of Urban Cooperative Banks declined from Rs 37,993 crore to Rs 21,769 crore during the period.

The government said NPAs are closed when full recovery is received or through compromise settlements between borrowers and banks, in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and the internal policies of banks.

It also clarified that loan write-offs are an accounting procedure used by banks to clean their balance sheets of bad debts and do not amount to a waiver of the borrower’s liability. Borrowers remain liable for repayment, while banks continue to pursue recovery actions.

The government and RBI have taken several measures to reduce and recover NPAs, including implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), amendments to the SARFAESI Act and the Recovery of Debt and Bankruptcy Act, and the introduction of comprehensive Early Warning Systems in public sector banks.

PSBs have also established dedicated Stressed Asset Management Verticals for focused resolution and recovery, while the RBI’s Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets provides incentives for lenders to adopt resolution plans at an early stage.

For Multi-State Cooperative Societies, amendments introduced in 2023 include the appointment of a Cooperative Ombudsman to address member grievances, Information Officers to improve transparency and concurrent audits for societies with turnover or deposits exceeding Rs 500 crore.

The government said these measures are aimed at strengthening recovery mechanisms, improving financial stability and protecting the confidence of investors and depositors in the banking and cooperative sectors. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 8:29 PM IST
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Tags: asset-qualitybanking-sectorcommercial-banksfinancial-stabilitygross-npasnpa-decline

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Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt

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Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt

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Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt
Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt
Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt
Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks decline to 1.73% in March 2026 from 2.75 pc in 2024: Govt

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