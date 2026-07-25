NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/enterprise-ai-focus-shifts-from-coding-productivity-to-business-execution-report20260725083248"> <p class="title">Enterprise AI focus shifts from coding productivity to business execution: Report</p> <a>

Enterprise AI focus shifts from coding productivity to business execution: Report

Written By:
Last updated: July 25, 2026 09:52:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has backed the expansion of open-weight artificial intelligence models, arguing that openness will be critical to strengthening innovation, competition, cybersecurity and American technological leadership.

In his first post on X, Huang shared a letter signed by NVIDIA and several leading technology companies and organisations titled “Open Weights and American AI Leadership”. The letter draws parallels between the open-source software movement of the 1980s and the choices facing the United States in the AI era.

You Might Be Interested In

The signatories said America’s AI leadership should not be measured by the success of a single frontier model, but by its ability to build a strong and open ecosystem that allows AI to spread across industries and institutions.

“AI will transform every industry, power every company, and be built by every country,” Huang said, adding that the world needs both frontier closed models and frontier open models.

The letter defines open-weight models as AI systems whose trained parameters can be downloaded, inspected, modified and run on an organisation’s own infrastructure. According to the signatories, such models can help startups, businesses, universities and public institutions access advanced AI without having to train models from scratch or pay premium prices for every task.

Open weights can also reduce dependence on a single provider, allowing organisations to control their data, adapt models to their specific needs and deploy them according to their requirements, the letter said.

The signatories acknowledged that open-weight AI carries risks, particularly because released model weights can be modified and are difficult to trace or reverse. However, they argued that restricting such models would not necessarily improve safety.

Instead, wider access could help cybersecurity researchers and defenders test systems, identify vulnerabilities and develop safeguards. The letter also called for greater access to computing resources, shared datasets and evaluation tools, while warning policymakers against premature restrictions that could stifle competition and push innovation overseas.

The position received support from several prominent technology leaders. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said open source helps empower people and prevent centralisation, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he wants the United States to succeed in both open-source and proprietary AI.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also described open-weight models as essential to a healthy AI ecosystem, saying they could strengthen American competitiveness and expand economic opportunity while protecting national security. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 9:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ai-leadershipjensen huangnvidia ceoopen-weight-ai

RELATED News

Trump threatens EU with trade probe, tariffs over fines on US Tech companies

Enterprise AI focus shifts from coding productivity to business execution: Report

Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth

Text message scams jump 146% in India amid rise in scam-led digital fraud: Report

World Development Corporation Becomes a Founding Member of the United Nations Road Safety Initiative "Brands for Safer Roads Alliance"

LATEST NEWS

"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Azzi Fudd becomes first rookie to win WNBA 3-point contest

Exclusive-Its AI agent spent days hacking a company, but sources say OpenAI did not notice for a week

Barclays sees upside risks to 2026 Brent price view given Strait of Hormuz impasse

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

'Michael Jordan all the way', says Trump when asked about LeBron

SK GROUP TO SUPPLY $750 BLN WORTH CHIPS TO U.S. TECH COMPANIES INCLUDING NVIDIA – YONHAP

South Korea President Lee hosts US tech summit, calls for new AI era

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

QUICK LINKS