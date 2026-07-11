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Home > World > PM Modi thanks South Korean President for warm wishes on India-New Zealand ties

PM Modi thanks South Korean President for warm wishes on India-New Zealand ties

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/india-emerges-as-key-partner-in-monacos-push-for-sustainable-yachting-says-yacht-club-de-monaco-chief20260711050624"> <p class="title">India emerges as key partner in Monaco's push for sustainable yachting, says Yacht Club de Monaco Chief</p> <a>

India emerges as key partner in Monaco's push for sustainable yachting, says Yacht Club de Monaco Chief

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 05:57:11 IST

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PM Modi thanks South Korean President for warm wishes on India-New Zealand ties

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung for his well wishes regarding the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and New Zealand.

In a post on X, PM Modi acknowledged the South Korean President’s message, stating that thoughtful messages “from friends” are always cherished.

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“Thank you to President Lee Jae-myung for your warm congratulatory message. Thoughtful messages like these from friends are always deeply cherished,” PM Modi wrote.

Earlier, President Lee Jae-myung had replied to a post by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who had shared visuals of his welcoming ceremony for PM Modi in New Zealand.

“Wishing for the friendship and progress of both India and New Zealand,” President Lee wrote on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, in Auckland on Saturday (local time).

The bilateral discussions were preceded by a ceremonial welcome at the Government House, where Prime Minister Modi was accorded a Guard of Honour.

Later today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On Friday, shortly after arriving in Auckland, PM Modi described his visit as “historic.” In a post on X, he thanked Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport and highlighted that this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.

“Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades,” he wrote.

PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and was greeted by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with whom he shared a warm embrace. This visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon.

Following the signing of a Free Trade Agreement in April this year, this visit is expected to act as a catalyst to generate further momentum in trade and bilateral relations. The two leaders previously held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on March 17, 2025, during Prime Minister Luxon’s official visit to India. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 5:57 AM IST
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Tags: auckland-visitbilateral-relationsbusiness-personalitiesceremonial-welcomediplomatic-talksindia-new-zealandinternational-friendshipprime-minister-modisouth-korean-president

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PM Modi thanks South Korean President for warm wishes on India-New Zealand ties

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PM Modi thanks South Korean President for warm wishes on India-New Zealand ties
PM Modi thanks South Korean President for warm wishes on India-New Zealand ties
PM Modi thanks South Korean President for warm wishes on India-New Zealand ties
PM Modi thanks South Korean President for warm wishes on India-New Zealand ties

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