Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By:
Last updated: July 19, 2026 12:12:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The global sports economy is set to nearly double over the next decade, with Latino fans expected to account for about one-third of the growth, highlighting the rising commercial importance of community-driven and digitally engaged audiences, according to a recent research report by McKinsey.

The sports economy is projected to expand from around USD 165 billion to more than USD 320 billion over the next ten years, with Latino consumers emerging as a major growth engine. The research highlights that Latino fans tend to consume more sports and spend more on sports-related experiences, reflecting a broader view of sporting events as platforms for family, community and cultural connection.

You Might Be Interested In

The report said the growing influence of Latino fans is particularly visible through major international sporting events, including World Cup watch parties and digital communities. It noted that sports increasingly serve as spaces where identity, belonging and representation converge, creating new opportunities for brands and sports organisations.

However, the report cautioned that companies must avoid treating Latino consumers as a single, uniform market. Sports preferences vary significantly across communities, with baseball having a stronger affinity in parts of the Caribbean, while soccer has greater popularity in several South American markets.

Digital engagement is also emerging as a defining feature of the next generation of sports fans. Latino consumers are more likely to consume digital-native content and engage across multiple platforms, including watching live games on television while following additional content on mobile devices. Preferences also vary between English, Spanish and bilingual content.

The report highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics in enabling personalised engagement. However, it stressed that AI must remain supported by human understanding and culturally relevant inputs, as poorly designed campaigns can undermine consumer trust.

Youth sports represent another major opportunity, accounting for around 15 per cent of the sports economy. The research noted that sponsorship and investment in youth leagues can influence parental consumer choices while helping build long-term participation and fandom.

For sports leagues, brands and policymakers, the findings point to the need for greater investment in accessibility, youth participation, diverse leadership and personalised experiences. The report’s central message is that the sports fan of the future is already present today, making Latino consumers a mainstream growth opportunity rather than a niche market. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 12:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Emerging markets poised to outperform in H2 2026 amid attractive valuations, AI-led growth: HSBC

Alembic Pharma partner NATCO gets USFDA tentative nod for generic Olaparib tablets; US market size at USD 1.4 bn

Container traffic to grow 7-9% as major ports outpace non-majors; POL, coal and iron ore trends diverge

India's textile sector enters multi-year structural upcycle on China+1, FTAs; execution, productivity key to unlocking market-share gains

Trade, NBFC credit to remain fastest-growing segments as formalisation, financial penetration drive lending: Report

LATEST NEWS

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

"Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey
Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey
Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey
Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

QUICK LINKS