Sprio AI Turns Customer Conversations into Revenue Opportunities with Voice AI

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Sprio AI, a Cubikey company headquartered in Bengaluru, is helping businesses automate high-value customer conversations across sales, support, collections, appointment booking, and customer engagement through its multilingual Voice AI platform. The platform is being deployed across industries including real estate, EV infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, and customer service operations.

The Bengaluru-based Voice AI company helps businesses automate lead qualification, customer support, cart recovery, appointment booking, collections, and other high-value customer interactions across 40+ languages.

Founded by former IBM and Fractal Analytics professionals, Sprio AI combines enterprise technology expertise with advances in conversational AI to help organizations improve customer engagement, increase operational efficiency, and respond to customers faster.

Businesses today invest heavily in attracting customers through digital channels. Yet many still struggle at the moments that matter most. A lead submits an inquiry and waits hours for a response. A customer abandons a purchase before completing payment. A support request sits in a queue while frustration builds. These are often the interactions that determine whether revenue is won, retained, or lost.

Sprio AI was built to help businesses respond to these moments instantly and consistently. Through multilingual AI voice agents, businesses can engage customers in real time while ensuring every conversation remains aligned with approved business information.

Supporting more than 40 languages, the Sprio AI platform handles inbound and outbound customer conversations while integrating with existing telephony systems, CRM platforms, knowledge bases, WhatsApp, and business applications.

One Platform for Revenue and Customer Experience

Sprio AI enables organizations to automate customer conversations across multiple business functions:

– Lead Qualification – Engage and qualify inbound leads immediately and route sales-ready prospects to the right teams.

– Customer Support Automation – Resolve routine customer queries, guide troubleshooting, and create support tickets when escalation is required.

– Cart and Payment Recovery – Re-engage customers who abandon purchases and recover potential lost revenue.

– Appointment Scheduling – Book, confirm, and manage appointments, consultations, demos, and service visits.

– Collections and Renewals – Automate payment reminders, subscription renewals, and follow-up communications.

– Sentiment-Aware Conversations – Understand customer intent and sentiment during interactions and escalate conversations when human intervention is needed.

– Outbound Customer Engagement – Conduct feedback collection, surveys, reminders, and customer outreach campaigns at scale.

Unlike traditional voice bots that rely primarily on prompts, Sprio AI is designed with enterprise-grade controls. Agents respond only using verified business information from approved data sources such as product catalogs, knowledge bases, policies, offers, and CRM records. Critical guardrails, including escalation rules, compliance requirements, pricing controls, and disclosure policies, are built directly into the platform.

“When we started speaking with businesses about Voice AI, the biggest concern was never whether the technology could talk. It was whether it could be trusted,” said Karunakaran Naidu, Founder of Sprio AI.

“Organizations wanted the efficiency of automation without the risk of misinformation, inconsistent responses, or compliance concerns. We built Sprio AI so that every response is grounded in information approved by the business, giving companies the confidence to automate customer conversations at scale.”

Built specifically for multilingual markets, Sprio AI supports natural conversations across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and mixed-language interactions such as Hinglish. The platform adapts to how customers naturally communicate rather than forcing conversations into a single language.

The platform integrates with existing telephony systems, CRM platforms, knowledge bases, ticketing systems, WhatsApp, and business applications, allowing organizations to deploy Voice AI without disrupting existing workflows.

Sprio AI is designed for industries where customer interactions directly influence business outcomes, including real estate, EV infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, and customer service operations.

“The challenge with Voice AI is not getting an agent to speak. The challenge is ensuring that it remains accurate, consistent, and reliable across thousands of customer conversations every day,” said Baiju KB, Co-founder of Sprio AI. “Our focus has always been on building a platform that businesses can trust to represent their brand, whether it is qualifying a lead, assisting a customer, or recovering a lost sale.”

As organizations continue to invest in customer experience and operational efficiency, conversational AI is becoming a critical business capability. Sprio AI helps businesses move beyond basic automation and create meaningful customer interactions across the entire customer journey while maintaining control, accuracy, and brand consistency.

Sprio AI is a multilingual Voice AI platform that helps businesses automate customer conversations across lead qualification, customer support, collections, cart recovery, appointment booking, and outbound engagement. By grounding every interaction in verified business information and embedding operational controls directly into the platform, Sprio AI enables organizations to deploy Voice AI confidently at scale.

Supporting more than 40 languages, Sprio AI integrates with telephony systems, CRM platforms, knowledge bases, WhatsApp, and business applications, helping organizations automate customer engagement without disrupting existing workflows.

Sprio AI is a Cubikey company headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

For more information, visit sprio.ai.

Media Contact

Karunakaran Naidu

Founder, Sprio AI

Website: sprio.ai

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