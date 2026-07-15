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Home > Hollywood > 'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'

'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/obsession-director-curry-barkers-father-jeff-barker-to-helm-horror-short-medium-rare20260715115637"> <p class="title">'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'</p> <a>

'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 13:14:10 IST

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'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'

Los Angeles [US], July 15 (ANI): Filmmaker James DeMonaco, best known for creating ‘The Purge’ franchise, is set to direct Miramax’s upcoming thriller ‘Vigilant’, according to Deadline.

According to the makers, ‘Vigilant’ is set in a world where a pilot programme turns crime fighting into a cash-based game, rewarding ordinary citizens for capturing wanted criminals. As the nation prepares to vote on expanding the programme nationwide, the distinction between hero and hunter begins to blur, pushing the country toward sanctioned chaos.

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The film is said to share a similar spirit with the ‘The Purge’ franchise.

‘Vigilant’ is being produced by Sebastien K. Lemercier from an original screenplay by Tyler Stevens and Wade Stanton. DeMonaco has also rewritten the script along with Krystal Ziv and Alon Ziv, who previously worked on ‘The Purge’ television series, according to Deadline.

The project was brought to Miramax by Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Glickman from his previous company, Panoramic. Miramax Film Group President Ali Loewy and Vice President of Film Arianna D’Andrea are overseeing the project.

Miramax has enjoyed a successful summer with the revival of the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise by the Wayans Brothers, which has earned more than USD 228 million at the global box office, according to Deadline.

The studio’s upcoming slate also includes director Frankie Shaw’s action film ‘4 Kids Walk Into a Bank’, starring Liam Neeson. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 1:14 PM IST
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'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'
'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'
'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'
'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'

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