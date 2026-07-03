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Home > Business > Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu

Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/on-national-doctors-day-health-department-honours-m3m-foundation-for-advancing-primary-healthcare-through-kartavya-initiative20260703101540"> <p class="title">On National Doctors' Day, Health Department Honours M3M Foundation for Advancing Primary Healthcare Through 'Kartavya' Initiative</p> <a>

On National Doctors' Day, Health Department Honours M3M Foundation for Advancing Primary Healthcare Through 'Kartavya' Initiative

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 10:25:13 IST

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Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Zoho’s instant messaging app Arattai will no longer have the username-based account feature, said Sridhar Vembu.

Taking to his official X account, the Zoho co-founder and chief scientist shared that the recent change has been made to comply with the regulatory change.

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“We will be disabling the user name based account feature in Arattai, to comply with the regulatory change,” he said.

This comes after the Indian government issued a notice to Meta regarding the roll-out of the feature on WhatsApp, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), as it is increasing scrutiny over the ‘username’ feature.

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta over WhatsApp’s planned “usernames” feature in India, warning that it could increase the risk of online fraud, phishing, and “digital arrest” scams.

The government has expressed concern regarding the ‘usernames’ feature, stating it may enable “impersonation and identity spoofing,” and has asked Meta to furnish a detailed explanation within three days.

The notice stated, “It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims. Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions.”

Additionally, the Indian government has asked Meta not to roll out the feature until satisfactory consultation with the government.

As per a WhatsApp spokesperson, the company has already announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on the platform.

“The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we’ve held the highest-profile names — think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts — so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners, and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well,” the statement said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 10:25 AM IST
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Tags: Arattaidigital-arrest-scamsgovernment-agenciesimpersonationindia-it-policyonline securityonline-fraudSridhar Vembuuser-data-protectionuser-name-featureusername-featurezoho

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Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu

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Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu

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Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu
Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu
Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu
Zoho's Arattai will disable username-based account feature, says Sridhar Vembu

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