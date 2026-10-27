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Home > Hollywood > ‘Harry Potter’ series finds its James and Lily Potter; Harry Gilby joins as Charlie Weasley

‘Harry Potter’ series finds its James and Lily Potter; Harry Gilby joins as Charlie Weasley

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/kartik-aaryan-revisits-8216champion-hai-main8217-moment-with-harry-kane-congratulates-him-on-ballon-d8217or-win20261027195401"> <p class="title">Kartik Aaryan revisits ‘Champion Hai Main’ moment with Harry Kane, congratulates him on Ballon d’Or win</p> <a>

Kartik Aaryan revisits ‘Champion Hai Main’ moment with Harry Kane, congratulates him on Ballon d’Or win

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 23:18:13 IST

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‘Harry Potter’ series finds its James and Lily Potter; Harry Gilby joins as Charlie Weasley

Los Angeles [US], October 27 (ANI): Continuing its casting spree, the makers of HBO series ‘Harry Potter’ have finally found their James and Lily Potter, the parents of the titular orphaned wizard. 

According to Variety, actors Jasper Talbot and Hannah Chinn have been roped in to feature as James and Lily, while Harry Gilby has been cast as Charlie Weasley. 

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James and Lily Potter appeared in the ‘Harry Potter’ films in multiple flashbacks, photographs, and even magical manifestations. On the other hand, Charlie Weasley is a minor character in the books and does not appear in the films. 

The first season of the ‘Harry Potter’ TV show is set to premiere on HBO on December 25. The second season, based on the second book in JK Rowling’s beloved fantasy series ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’, is currently being filmed at Leavesden Studios outside London. 

“There is nothing special about Harry Potter — or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all,” the logline for Season 1, as quoted by Variety. 

Actors Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout feature as the OG trio – Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. 

Others in the cast are John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy. 

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington will be joining Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart alongside Bonnie Hill as Ginny Weasley, Lenny Rush as Dobby, Billy Barratt as Tom Riddle, Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley, Molly Hewitt-Richards as Moaning Myrtle and Jasper Ambrose as Colin Creevey.

Written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, the series follows Harry Potter, who discovers a hidden world of magic after receiving an admission letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. At the school, Harry finds friendship and adventure while confronting dark secrets within its enchanted walls. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 11:18 PM IST
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Tags: hannah-chinnHarry Potterhbo-serieshogwartsjames-potterjasper-talbotjk-rowlinglily-potter

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‘Harry Potter’ series finds its James and Lily Potter; Harry Gilby joins as Charlie Weasley

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‘Harry Potter’ series finds its James and Lily Potter; Harry Gilby joins as Charlie Weasley
‘Harry Potter’ series finds its James and Lily Potter; Harry Gilby joins as Charlie Weasley
‘Harry Potter’ series finds its James and Lily Potter; Harry Gilby joins as Charlie Weasley
‘Harry Potter’ series finds its James and Lily Potter; Harry Gilby joins as Charlie Weasley

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