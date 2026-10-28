John Goodman joins cast of 'The Beast in Me' Season 2

Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): Actor John Goodman has joined the cast of Season 2 of ‘The Beast in Me’ on Netflix, Variety reported.

The second season of the series was announced in September, with Season 1 star Claire Danes set to return as Aggie Wiggs. Goodman will play Jack, Aggie’s father. Exact plot details for Season 2 are currently under wraps.

According to Variety, Goodman is an 11-time Emmy nominee, including seven nods for his starring role in the hit sitcom ‘Roseanne.’ He won the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama in 2007 for ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.’

He recently reprised his role as Dan Conner for the revival of ‘Roseanne,’ which was subsequently renamed ‘The Conners’ and aired for seven more seasons. Goodman is also known for roles in shows like ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ and ‘Damages’.

In film, Goodman has collaborated with the Coen brothers on numerous features like ‘Raising Arizona,’ ‘Barton Fink’, ‘The Big Lebowski,’ and ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ and has appeared in films like ‘Digger,’ ‘Argo,’ and ‘Flight.’

According to Variety, ‘The Beast in Me’ was originally announced as a limited series when it was picked up in 2024. It also campaigned as a limited series at this year’s Emmy Awards, for which Season 1 star Matthew Rhys won the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series.

The series also won the Emmy for outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score).

‘The Beast in Me’ Season 1 showrunner Howard Gordon will serve as co-showrunner on Season 2 alongside Season 1 executive producer Daniel Pearle. Gabe Rotter is the creator and an executive producer of ‘The Beast in Me.’ (ANI)

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