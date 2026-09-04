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Home > Hollywood > Glen Powell says relationship with Michelle Randolph Is “very serious”

Glen Powell says relationship with Michelle Randolph Is “very serious”

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/tom-hardy-officially-returns-for-8216mobland8217-season-3-after-behind-the-scenes-spat16020260904105742"> <p class="title">Tom Hardy officially returns for ‘MobLand’ Season 3 after behind-the-scenes spat</p> <a>

Tom Hardy officially returns for ‘MobLand’ Season 3 after behind-the-scenes spat

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Last updated: September 4, 2026 11:44:11 IST

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Glen Powell says relationship with Michelle Randolph Is “very serious”

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Hollywood actor Glen Powell has given fans an update on his relationship with actress Michelle Randolph, saying their love-life has become “very serious.”

Powell, 37, spoke about Randolph, 28, while signing autographs for fans in New York City on Thursday. When asked by TMZ if he felt nervous about making their relationship Instagram official, the actor said he had no reason to worry. “Nah, it’s not,” Powell said. “It’s never nerve-wracking if you believe in it.”

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The actor was then asked if his relationship with Randolph was serious enough to possibly lead to an engagement within the next year. Powell gave a clear answer before continuing to greet his fans. “I’d say it’s very serious,” he said.

The couple made their relationship public on Instagram on July 7, when Randolph shared a series of pictures from her Fourth of July celebrations. Among the photos was a picture of her and Powell sharing a kiss.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell)

Before going public, the two had been linked for several months. According to People magazine, their dating rumours first began in November after a video from a bar in Powell’s hometown of Austin, Texas, appeared to show the pair dancing together.

They were later spotted together at an F1 event in Los Angeles and in Miami. In June, the couple were also photographed sharing a kiss during an outing in New York City.

Randolph’s family and Powell’s relatives were also seen during the Fourth of July celebrations shared in her Instagram post.

Before his relationship with Randolph, Powell was in a long-term relationship with model Gigi Paris. The two dated for nearly four years before splitting in April 2023. Powell has also previously been linked to Nina Dobrev and Australian TV host Renee Bargh. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 4, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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Glen Powell says relationship with Michelle Randolph Is “very serious”

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Glen Powell says relationship with Michelle Randolph Is “very serious”
Glen Powell says relationship with Michelle Randolph Is “very serious”
Glen Powell says relationship with Michelle Randolph Is “very serious”
Glen Powell says relationship with Michelle Randolph Is “very serious”

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