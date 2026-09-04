Tom Hardy officially returns for ‘MobLand’ Season 3 after behind-the-scenes spat

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Tom Hardy is officially returning as “Harry Da Souza” in the third season of Paramount+ crime drama ‘MobLand’, ending months of uncertainty around his future on the series.

According to Variety, the streamer confirmed that the show will return for a third season, along with Hardy’s return as Harry, the fixer who works for the Harrigan crime family led by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren’s Conrad and Maeve Harrigan.

Hardy’s future on the series had been a subject of reports earlier this year after tensions behind the scenes reportedly involved the actor, screenwriter Jez Butterworth and producer David Glasser. At one point, there were claims that Hardy had been fired from the show. However, reports later suggested that while there were real tensions between the three, discussions were underway to sort out their creative differences. Director Guy Ritchie and Paramount+ producer David Glasser were among those who wanted Hardy to continue with the series.

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With the latest announcement, Hardy will return as Harry Da Souza for Season 3.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of ‘MobLand’ is set to premiere on September 18, with new episodes releasing every week. The upcoming season will follow the Harrigan family as they deal with growing threats to their criminal empire.

The official storyline says the family will “struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire,” while Harry will have to manage growing tensions within the family.

Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon and Jasmine Jobson are also part of Season 2. (ANI)

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