Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct

Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/160-akshara-singh-celebrates-chhath-puja-with-family-in-patna-prepares-kharna-prasad16020261114192952"> <p class="title">Akshara Singh celebrates Chhath Puja with family in Patna, prepares Kharna prasad</p> <a>

Akshara Singh celebrates Chhath Puja with family in Patna, prepares Kharna prasad

Written By:
Last updated: November 14, 2026 20:10:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct

Washington, DC [US], November 14 (ANI): Netflix has acquired the action-thriller ‘Fairytale in New York’, starring actor Aaron Pierre, following a competitive bidding process, with filmmaker Jalmari Helander set to direct the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, acquired from Lionsgate, is set on Christmas Eve in New York City and follows an unassuming cab driver who embarks on a relentless night of vengeance after his estranged son’s priceless gift is stolen.

You Might Be Interested In

Helander, known for directing ‘Sisu’, will helm the film from an original spec script written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, who are also associated with ‘John Rambo’.

Pierre, who recently starred as John Stewart in the HBO and DC Studios live-action series ‘Lanterns’, has also appeared in Rachel Morrison’s ‘Love of Your Life’ and lent his voice to Sony Pictures Animation’s sports comedy ‘Goat’.

Lionsgate previously produced ‘War Machine’ for Netflix, while Pierre had his breakout role in another Netflix project, Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Rebel Ridge’, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Welcoming the collaboration, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Erin Westerman expressed excitement about working with Netflix again and praised Helander’s filmmaking style and Pierre’s acting abilities, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

“Coming off the extraordinary success of War Machine, we couldn’t be more excited to be making another film with our friends at Netflix. And this marks our third collaboration with Jalmari. He’s an exceptional filmmaker with a distinctive ability to deliver visceral, memorable action while never losing sight of character and emotion. That makes him a perfect match for Aaron Pierre, who has all the makings of a major movie star, commanding screen presence, undeniable charisma and the ability to bring real depth and emotion to his performances. We think this is going to be a very special film,” Westerman said in a statement.

The film will be produced by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Kevin King Templeton for Templeton Media. Scott Sheldon, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani will serve as executive producers.

James Myers and Pavan Kalidindi will oversee the production on behalf of Lionsgate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The project marks another collaboration between Netflix and Lionsgate, following ‘War Machine’, while bringing together Helander’s action-oriented filmmaking and Pierre’s growing presence in Hollywood. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 8:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aaron-pierrechristmas-evefairytale-in-new-yorkfilm-production-9jalmari-helanderlionsgateNetflix acquisitionSony Pictures Animation

RELATED News

Ben Stiller says “the pressure is on” for his New York Knicks documentary, shares update

Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death

Matt Damon reveals Christopher Nolan's no-ADR rule that made filming 'The Odyssey' challenging

"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl

Margot Robbie to star in ‘The Week of Pain’ from director Kristoffer Borgli

LATEST NEWS

Thousands of US flights canceled, delayed as air travel system recovers from shutdown

Italy hold training session ahead of crucial Nations League game away to Belgium

UPDATE 1-Fed's Collins says gradual rate hikes best to manage economic risks

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Belgian soccer squad prepares for upcoming match against Italy

Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump to hold meeting in China on November 19 – RIA

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct
Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct
Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct
Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct

QUICK LINKS