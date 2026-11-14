Aaron Pierre-starrer 'Fairytale in New York' lands at Netflix, Jalmari Helander to direct

Washington, DC [US], November 14 (ANI): Netflix has acquired the action-thriller ‘Fairytale in New York’, starring actor Aaron Pierre, following a competitive bidding process, with filmmaker Jalmari Helander set to direct the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, acquired from Lionsgate, is set on Christmas Eve in New York City and follows an unassuming cab driver who embarks on a relentless night of vengeance after his estranged son’s priceless gift is stolen.

Helander, known for directing ‘Sisu’, will helm the film from an original spec script written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, who are also associated with ‘John Rambo’.

Pierre, who recently starred as John Stewart in the HBO and DC Studios live-action series ‘Lanterns’, has also appeared in Rachel Morrison’s ‘Love of Your Life’ and lent his voice to Sony Pictures Animation’s sports comedy ‘Goat’.

Lionsgate previously produced ‘War Machine’ for Netflix, while Pierre had his breakout role in another Netflix project, Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Rebel Ridge’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Welcoming the collaboration, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Erin Westerman expressed excitement about working with Netflix again and praised Helander’s filmmaking style and Pierre’s acting abilities, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Coming off the extraordinary success of War Machine, we couldn’t be more excited to be making another film with our friends at Netflix. And this marks our third collaboration with Jalmari. He’s an exceptional filmmaker with a distinctive ability to deliver visceral, memorable action while never losing sight of character and emotion. That makes him a perfect match for Aaron Pierre, who has all the makings of a major movie star, commanding screen presence, undeniable charisma and the ability to bring real depth and emotion to his performances. We think this is going to be a very special film,” Westerman said in a statement.

The film will be produced by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Kevin King Templeton for Templeton Media. Scott Sheldon, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani will serve as executive producers.

James Myers and Pavan Kalidindi will oversee the production on behalf of Lionsgate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project marks another collaboration between Netflix and Lionsgate, following ‘War Machine’, while bringing together Helander’s action-oriented filmmaking and Pierre’s growing presence in Hollywood. (ANI)

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