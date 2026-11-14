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Home > Hollywood > Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death

Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/soha-ali-khan-shares-rare-childhood-pictures-of-sharmila-tagore-mansoor-ali-khan-pataudi-with-former-prime-minister-jawaharlal-nehru-on-childrens-day20261114170941"> <p class="title">Soha Ali Khan shares rare childhood pictures of Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Children's Day</p> <a>

Soha Ali Khan shares rare childhood pictures of Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Children's Day

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Last updated: November 14, 2026 17:13:29 IST

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Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death

Los Angeles [US], November 14 (ANI): The final recorded vocal performance of legendary singer Dolly Parton was released as part of Irish rock band U2’s 16th studio album, ‘Carnaval de Luz’ (Carnival of Light), months after her death, CNN reported.

The album, released on Friday, concludes with ‘Torn’, a duet between U2 frontman Bono and Parton, who died of cancer in August. The song features Parton opening with gentle humming before moving into soft and eventually powerful vocals, adding an emotional dimension to the track.

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“I can’t deny this passion and desire, but I know it has to burn me,” Parton sings in the song. “Standing this close to the fire, what am I supposed to do?” she continues. “And how am I supposed to choose? I love ‘em both, and I just feel so torn.” The song closes with the lyrics, “Every heart is torn,” which have taken on added significance following the singer’s death.

According to Parton’s official website, she co-wrote the country song, which explores broken family ties, with U2 and Irish singer-songwriter Johnny McDaid. She recorded her vocals in Nashville in June, making it her last recorded vocal performance before her death, CNN said.

Parton had also shared her thoughts about the collaboration in a message to Bono on June 2. “Hope you like what I did. I did quite a few things. Take from it what you want and what you need, but I love the song, and I think it could be something really special,” she wrote, as per CNN. “Thanks for including me in your life. I’ve always loved you and always will,” she added.

Dolly Parton passed away after a ‘brief battle’ with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville on August 25, 2026.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” read a statement from her representative, as quoted by People. 

The release of ‘Torn’ brings Parton’s final recorded vocal performance to listeners through the collaboration, marking a posthumous musical release for the celebrated singer-songwriter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death

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Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death

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Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death
Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death
Dolly Parton's final recorded song with U2 released months after her death
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