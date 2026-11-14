Matt Damon reveals Christopher Nolan's no-ADR rule that made filming 'The Odyssey' challenging

Los Angeles [US], November 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Matt Damon has revealed an unusual filmmaking rule followed by director Christopher Nolan on the sets of ‘The Odyssey’, saying the filmmaker does not allow actors to re-record their dialogue during post-production, making the shooting process particularly challenging, according to People.

Damon, 56, shared insights into Nolan’s filmmaking approach during a special screening of ‘The Odyssey’ and a conversation about the film’s behind-the-scenes production in Universal City, California, on Tuesday, November 10. During the event, he spoke with sound designer Willie D. Burton, who has worked with Nolan since ‘Tenet’ (2020).

Highlighting the unusual experience of completing the film without re-recording any dialogue, Damon asked Burton, “I have one question: How is it possible that I did not loop a line for this movie? You did it to me on Oppenheimer as well,” Damon said, as per the outlet.

Recalling the challenges of filming in the New Mexican desert amid severe weather conditions, he added, “We dealt with bad storms in the New Mexican desert, and I remember thinking, ‘There’s no way I’m not ADRing [automated dialogue replacement] this.’ And I had nothing. I’ve never seen anything like what you were able to capture.”

Typically, actors re-record portions of their dialogue in professional sound recording booths after filming to improve lines that may not have been captured clearly during the original shoot. This process is known as automated dialogue replacement (ADR).

However, Burton explained that Nolan prefers to capture dialogue during the actual filming rather than rely on post-production recordings, according to People.

“Working on Tenet with Chris, I learned right away that there’s no ADR with Chris,” Burton said. “He does not want to do ADR.”

Explaining the efforts made by the sound team to meet Nolan’s requirements, Burton said they carry extensive equipment to ensure clear audio recordings on set.

“We carry 300 or 400 feet of cable,” he said, adding that his team works hard to capture sound as cleanly as possible, as per the outlet.

Recalling the challenges of recording sound aboard the ship used for the film, Burton said he spent considerable time below deck on the real ship, recording the sounds of the action taking place above.

Damon recalled that Burton “spent two months” below deck on the ship, “recording and mixing in real time everything going on above,” while managing to capture the required audio without the need for additional dialogue recordings.

Burton also recounted an incident during filming when the ship’s captain warned the crew about the dangers aboard the vessel.

“I remember on the ship, we had a safety briefing. The captain made a statement. He said, ‘Everything on this ship will kill you.’ I thought, ‘Oh, my God.’ Chris told me I could get behind the camera. That was forward on the ship. But the camera kept backing up, and there was nowhere for me to be. Chris looked at me and said, ‘Well, Willie, there is a hold,’” he recalled, according to People.

He further described how the sound team had to protect its equipment during simulated rain sequences, using his raincoat to shield the gear as water rushed into the ship’s hold.

“It was an incredible journey. I have a great team, and we worked hard to capture the sound because Chris doesn’t want ADR,” Burton said.

He added that the camera blimp, designed to reduce camera noise, made it easier to record clear audio. On Nolan’s earlier films, the team often had to record additional sounds separately and repeat scenes to capture audio without interference from camera noise.

‘The Odyssey’ also marked a major technical milestone, becoming the first feature-length film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. New cameras with reduced operating noise were developed to help Nolan capture high-quality audio during location shoots across Europe.

Reflecting on the production challenges, Burton said, “This time, it worked a lot better. Every location was a challenge. You’d think the next location wouldn’t be so bad, but there were always more challenges.”

Responding to Burton’s account, Damon said, “I don’t know how you did it. Maybe magic.”

Much of ‘The Odyssey’ was filmed at sea, adding to the challenges faced by the cast and crew during production. The film is currently running in theatres, according to People. (ANI)

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