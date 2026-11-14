Ben Stiller says “the pressure is on” for his New York Knicks documentary, shares update

New York [US], November 14 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller has shared an update on his upcoming multi-part documentary on the New York Knicks, admitting that “the pressure is on” to create a project that lives up to the expectations of the team’s passionate fan base, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter while attending the premiere of his upcoming film ‘Focker-in-Law’ in New York on Wednesday night, Stiller revealed that the documentary, being developed with HBO and A24, will explore the history of the basketball team, including its recent championship-winning journey.

“It’s going to be a multi-part documentary about the history of the Knicks, including this team. It’s about what they’ve been to New York and hopefully capture the spirit of the team,” he said.

“It’s been fun to work on so far,” Stiller added, acknowledging the expectations surrounding the project following the Knicks’ historic NBA championship victory on June 13, their first title since 1973.

“I feel like Knicks fans really love the Knicks, so the pressure is on to make something that lives up to what they want, but I hope it does,” he said.

Talking about the project’s progress, Stiller said that it was “in the beginning stages since the playoffs”, adding, “but it’s not gonna be long. We’re full on it.”

Stiller, who was born and raised in New York City, has been a lifelong Knicks supporter since his childhood in the early 1970s. He is also frequently spotted courtside at the team’s games alongside fellow celebrity fans, including Timothee Chalamet, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey, as per the outlet.

When asked whether some of these well-known supporters, particularly Chalamet, would feature in the documentary, Stiller indicated that the project would include voices from across the team’s fan community.

“Yeah, there definitely are Knicks fans, both known and not known Knicks fans, because I love the community, fans in New York, all over New York, such a huge part of what it means to love the Knicks. So that community is really strong,” he said.

Speculation about Stiller working on a documentary about the NBA team gained momentum after he was spotted filming during the Knicks’ 2026 Finals run.

Immediately after Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals, cameras caught up with the actor, who described himself as “as happy as I’ve ever felt.”

Stiller also spoke about keeping track of the Knicks’ Wednesday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers while attending the ‘Focker-in-Law’ premiere. He joked that he would check the score “right after” finishing interviews at the event and “periodically” during the film’s screening, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the Knicks lost the game 115-107. Reacting to the result, Stiller took to X and wrote, “What happened.”

The Knicks are scheduled to face the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Stiller’s upcoming documentary is expected to trace the team’s journey, including its history dating back to the 1990s and its championship-winning campaign this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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