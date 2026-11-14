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Home > Hollywood > "Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl

"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8216kpop-demon-hunters8217-announces-2027-golden-world-tour-with-61-shows-across-35-cities20261113221550"> <p class="title"> ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ announces 2027 Golden World Tour with 61 shows across 35 cities</p> <a>

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ announces 2027 Golden World Tour with 61 shows across 35 cities

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Last updated: November 14, 2026 15:59:12 IST

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"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has officially welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her partner.

The 42-year-old artist shared the joyous news on her Instagram, posting a series of intimate black-and-white photographs to announce the arrival.

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In the shared images, Lavigne and her partner are seen holding their newborn’s hand, alongside a sweet photo of the singer holding the infant close to her chest.

A final image features three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers arranged on a skateboard, two adult sizes resting beside a tiny pair of baby Vans.

Lavigne has not yet publicly identified the baby’s father or confirmed her current relationship status.

Announcing the birth to her followers, Lavigne wrote, “Our Mini F—ing Princess has arrived.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

A representative for Lavigne told People magazine that the singer has been taking time to bond with her newly minted family of three.

“Avril has been enjoying time with her family while working on her new album and wants to thank the fans for all of their love!” the representative said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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Tags: avril-lavignecelebrity-pregnancyInstagram announcementnewborn-baby

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"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl

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"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl

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"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl
"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl
"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl
"Our princess has arrived": Avril Lavigne shares first photos of newborn baby girl

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