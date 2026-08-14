John Carpenter, Colman Domingo and Charlize Theron to be honoured at Academy Museum gala 2026

Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): John Carpenter, Colman Domingo and Charlize Theron will be honoured at the sixth annual Academy Museum fundraising gala, taking place on October 17, reported Variety.

According to Variety, Theron will be honoured with the Icon Award, Carpenter will receive the Luminary Award, and Domingo will be presented with the Vantage Award.

The Icon Award, presented to Theron, celebrates an artist whose career has had a significant global impact. The Luminary Award, presented to Carpenter, is given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of filmmaking. The Vantage Award, presented to Domingo, honours an artist who is helping to challenge dominant narratives around cinema, reported Variety.

Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma said, “The Academy Museum Gala is a celebration of the artists and storytellers whose work continues to shape the cultural impact of cinema around the world. For our sixth annual Gala, we are honoured to recognise John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, and Charlize Theron, whose extraordinary careers exemplify the creativity, innovation, and excellence that continues to move the industry forward.” Homma added, “The museum’s work is made possible through the generosity of so many, and we are especially thankful to our partners at Rolex, our co-chairs, and our founding supporters for their ongoing commitment to our mission,” as quoted by Variety.

The Academy Museum Gala advances the museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema. Through the generosity of gala donors, proceeds from the evening will help ensure the museum continues to present world-class exhibitions, support educational opportunities, offer dynamic public screenings, and remain accessible to visitors of all ages. Gala honorees directly champion the museum’s mission by participating in public programming around the event.

As previously announced, programs included Theron in conversation with the museum’s Teen Council on August 22, featuring a screening of “Mad Max: Fury Road;” and Carpenter will host three nights of screenings of his films, including “Halloween,” on September 26, in celebration of The Horror Show, the Academy Museum’s new large-scale exhibition.

The 2026 Academy Museum Gala Host Committee includes, Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Jon M. Chu, Kirsten Dunst, Nicholas Galitzine, Ludwig and Serena Goransson, Regina Hall, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Greta Lee, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Olivia Munn, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Questlove, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, Bird Runningwater, and Teyana Taylor, reported Variety. (ANI)

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