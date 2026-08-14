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Home > Hollywood > Zurich Film Festival announces gala lineup featuring 'I Play Rocky', 'Josephine'

Zurich Film Festival announces gala lineup featuring 'I Play Rocky', 'Josephine'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/andreas-dresen-doris-dorrie-films-to-world-premiere-at-zurich-film-festival20260813235027"> <p class="title">Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival</p> <a>

Andreas Dresen, Doris Dorrie films to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 03:25:14 IST

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Zurich Film Festival announces gala lineup featuring 'I Play Rocky', 'Josephine'

Zurich [Switzerland], August 13 (ANI): The Zurich International Film Festival has unveiled its 2026 gala programme, featuring awards-season contenders including Peter Farrelly’s “I Play Rocky”, Beth de Araujo’s “Josephine”, Lee Chang-dong’s “Possible Love” and sci-fi fantasy rom-com “Wicker”, along with world premieres from acclaimed German filmmakers Andreas Dresen and Doris Dorrie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The gala selection is aimed at presenting “auteur cinema for a broader audience”, according to festival director Christian Jungen, and is expected to strengthen Zurich’s position as an important international stop during the awards season.

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“I Play Rocky”, starring Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix title “Possible Love”, from acclaimed Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong, will premiere in Venice, while “Josephine”, starring Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan, has screened at Sundance and Berlin. “Wicker”, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki, premiered at Sundance.

The festival will also host three world premieres, including Andreas Dresen’s “Love, After All” and Doris Dorrie’s “How Can I Help?”. Simon Wallon’s documentary “The Hammer”, which explores the life and career of renowned auctioneer Simon de Pury, will also premiere at the Swiss festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Love, After All” comes from Dresen, known for films including “Cloud 9”, while Dorrie is one of Germany’s most acclaimed filmmakers. Jungen said the two filmmakers’ films “are grounded in everyday life and, with a little wink, reflect on the state of our society”.

Another major gala title is “111 – Echoes from Halifax”, a true-life drama by Mexican-Swiss director Mauro Mueller about the 1998 crash of Swissair Flight 111 off the coast of Halifax. The film will have its world premiere as the opening film of the Atlantic Film Festival in Halifax before its international premiere in Zurich.

The gala programme will also feature three films that premiered at the Venice Film Festival — Casey Affleck’s “Company”, starring Nick Nolte and Ben Mendelsohn; Nanni Moretti’s “It Will Happen Tonight”, featuring Louis Garrel and Jasmine Trinca; and the documentary “Burgundy” from “The Truffle Hunters” directors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 22nd edition of the Zurich Film Festival will be held from September 24 to October 4. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 3:25 AM IST
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Zurich Film Festival announces gala lineup featuring 'I Play Rocky', 'Josephine'

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Zurich Film Festival announces gala lineup featuring 'I Play Rocky', 'Josephine'
Zurich Film Festival announces gala lineup featuring 'I Play Rocky', 'Josephine'
Zurich Film Festival announces gala lineup featuring 'I Play Rocky', 'Josephine'
Zurich Film Festival announces gala lineup featuring 'I Play Rocky', 'Josephine'

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